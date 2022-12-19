The Jackson High Red Devils moved to 4-5 on the basketball season after splitting a pair of games last week while the girls team posted a pair of victories last week to improve to 3-5.

In boys play, Jackson hosted the Alcovy High Tigers from Newton County on Dec. 16 and came away with their fourth win of the season, beating the Tigers 70-58.

On Dec. 17, the Red Devils traveled to Monticello to face the Jasper County Hurricanes for the second time in as many weeks. The first time they met, Jackson won by 12, 75-63. But this time, on the Canes’ home court, Jasper eked out a 53-51 win.

The girls team got its second win of the season on Dec. 16, winning a close game against Alcovy, 47-44.

Jackson got its first girls victory against Jasper County the week before in a blowout, 60-24. The Lady Devils got their third win against the Lady Hurricanes in Monticello.

Jackson hosts Locust Grove on Dec. 22, then faces Union Grove in McDonough on Dec. 23.