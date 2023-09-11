That Union Grove was within two yards of taking the lead on a fourth-and-goal play seemed unthinkable. Buoyed by an unparted Red Sea of supporters, Jackson had risen to the occasion for three and a half quarters and the Red Devils were determined not to let up in the game’s turning-point moment.

That’s why a Wolverine helmet went flying, presumably with no head still in it — although in the heat of a ferocious Jackson defense, no one could be certain without a second look. With freshman linebacker Joe Walker-Smith leading the Red Devil defensive charge, the overmatched Union Grove ball-carrier never sniffed those two yards and Jackson took over on downs, its five-point lead intact.

“That was utopia for me,” Jackson coach Chris Henderson said. “That’s going to be one of the top plays of our season, to get it going the way it’s supposed to be going.”

Thus did the Red Devils snuff out the Wolverines’ best and last chance to take a lead. It was all Jackson after that. Behind two touchdowns from freshman running back Danari Brown, and two more via Jeshua Hosford passes to Jamyrian Wise, the Red Devils never trailed and went on to clobber winless Union Grove 38-20 at an impregnably protected Red Devil Hill.

It was the first win of the Henderson Era, in front of dozens of family members from Cairo in south Georgia. That’s why his players made sure that their coach ended up drenched — in easy-to-spot, head-to-toe blue on a night in which he’d called for Jackson fans to wear all red.

“They got me twice,” said Henderson, who explained that he wore blue to signify “a dirty, nasty, grimy” blue-collar work ethic and also to make him easier for the players to see when he called plays.

Easy to see, easy to soak. But why did they douse him twice for only one win?

“The kids planned the first one,” Henderson said, “but my wife didn’t see it, so she made them do it again.”

The Red Devils (1-2) now go to next-door rival Lamar County (2-2) on Friday with a little more spring in their steps. To put this in perspective, consider that Jackson found the win column before Region 2-AAA rival and perennial powerhouse Peach County, which is 0-3 for the first time since 2005.

Jackson seemed to channel all the frustrations of the season’s first two games — a pair of 37-point losses — into third-game fury. The Red Devils turned to their ground attack and, behind their strong offensive line, fairly ran the ball down Union Grove’s throats.

It started with a glimpse of Jackson’s future, operating in the present tense. Brown, the freshman, scored on a 4-yard run.

“He’s going to be phenomenal for us, especially after we get a track season under his belt,” Henderson said. “If you knew how hard we ride him, you’d say, ‘He should’ve quit long ago.’ Coach [Jonathan] Moore rides him in the weight room. I ride him in the weight room. Coach [Trey] Porter rides him because he had a Division I running back who was conference player of the year at North Alabama. But he gets it at the same time.”

Khailyn Sims, a junior, followed Brown’s TD with a 1-yard touchdown run and the Red Devils led 13-0.

Union Grove answered with the first of two touchdowns by Nate McDonald but Jackson remained unfazed. Hosford faked out the Union Grove defense and ran 42 yards to restore the Red Devils’ two-touchdown advantage. They carried a 19-7 lead into the locker room.

McDonald earned his second 5-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to make it 19-14. The Union Grove defense flushed Hosford out of the pocket, but the senior quarterback kept his cool and, scrambling, found a ridiculously open Wise for an 81-yard touchdown pass. It was 25-14 and Jackson had a parry for every Union Grove thrust.

Even after Bryson Steele scored on a 64-yard run on a busted play to make it 25-20, the Red Devils hardly seemed as if they had loosened their grip on the Wolverines’ collars. That’s why it seemed unthinkable, however briefly it might have lasted, that Union Grove could even have a chance to take the lead.

The goal-line stand with little over six minutes remaining, when McDonald was rendered helmet-less, showed how much of an illusion that was. The Wolverines would not get that close again. The Red Devils made sure of it.

Brown broke off a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 31-20. And on the only occasion Jackson punted all night, sophomore Logan Benton recovered the muffed punt return. Hosford found Wise again for a 2-yard scoring pass, and Jackson was ready to celebrate.

Henderson was more excited for his players than for himself.

“It’s really, really cool for them,” the coach said. “Now, we’ve just got to make it a habit of getting those wins.”