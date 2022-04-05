The Jackson City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. is being moved to the Butts County Administration Building due to a leak in the council chambers at the municipal court building.
Jackson City Council meeting moving to Butts County Administration Building
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
