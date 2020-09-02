BARNESVILLE - Gordon State College celebrated the reopening and ribbon cutting for the Academic Building in a brief dedication ceremony Aug 31. The 28,545 square-foot Academic Building on the east side of the GSC campus on College Drive is the home of the Department of Humanities.

Built in 1982, the renovated building features a complete interior modification of both floors. The project was designed by Houser Walker Architect. The 28,545 square feet of classroom space, study rooms and collaborative areas were modified by Striker Construction. The renovation for the Academic Building was a 14-month project.

President Kirk A. Nooks welcomed the socially-distant crowd of students, alumni, faculty, staff and other friends of the college who were on hand including University System of Georgia Board of Regents member Cade Joiner.

“This ribbon cutting ceremony demonstrates another example of progress for Gordon State College,” Nooks said. “We are grateful to the University System of Georgia, Georgia legislature and community members who played a role in advancing the Academic Building renovation project. We are also grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their flexibility and patience while we enhanced this central learning environment. This would not be possible without the wonderful work of Houser Walker and Striker Contacting to bring this vision to scale. This is a beautiful example of the ‘power of we.’”

GSC Student Government Association President Ruben Raymond greeted guests on behalf of the student body while Trustee Jim Edwards extended a welcome on behalf of the GSC Foundation.

“This college means so much to this community, not only the Barnesville-Lamar County community, but so many of the surrounding communities and the students that it serves,” Edwards said. “I think back to when I attended here many, many years ago and it is just phenomenal to see the amount of growth with new buildings going up and current buildings like this get renovated. Congratulations.”

Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs C. Jeffery Knighton expressed his gratitude that the building’s reopening aligned with the ability to hold classes for Fall Semester 2020.

“In the Academic Building, students take classes in some of the oldest disciplines in higher education, like language, communication, and philosophy,” Knighton said. “And soon they will be taking courses in one of the newest disciplines, designed to support the movie industry in Georgia, as we anticipate offering a Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative Industry Arts. Thanks to the support of the Board of Regents and the Georgia legislature, Gordon students will be taking that wide variety of classes in a building designed for the 21st Century learner.”

Small-group tours were available for faculty, staff, students and guests to view the transformation of the Academic Building, which included modernization updates to the classrooms, open-study labs, computer labs, faculty offices and study spaces along with new carpet, paint, fixtures and furniture.

Vice President of Finance and Administration Megan Davidson said she was pleased with the dedication the architect, construction crew and contractors committed to completing the deadlines and project.

“We were fortunate to have an extraordinary team work with us to redesign and renovate the Academic Building,” Davidson said. “Houser Walker Architect created an impressive vision that the contractor, Striker Contracting, was able to put into reality. The faculty, staff and most importantly, the students will benefit from this renovation for many years to come.”

Principal Architect Gregory Walker of Houser Walker Architect and Project Architect Megan McDonough shared their appreciation for the opportunity and the project’s accomplishments.

Walker said, “The Academic Building sits at a physical crossover point on the Gordon State College campus, nestled between the historic campus core and student life arena. Accordingly, as the architects for the building’s renovation, we felt it was important to capitalize on its location and look for ways to open it up and make it a more inviting point of exchange. A new learning commons space on the ground floor, a new entry, enhanced lighting and more collaborative furnishings help define a new gathering space for Gordon State’s community.

“Enhanced technology and more ergonomic furniture in the newly renovated classrooms, as well as refreshed faculty support spaces all contribute to the Academic Building’s ability to foster formal and informal learning,” Walker added. “Finally, we sought to introduce vibrant color into key public spaces, to bring a more dynamic feel to those areas of interaction. We’re excited to return a renewed building to Gordon State College and hope the faculty, students, and staff share our enthusiasm for the building.”

District 130 State Representative David Knight, and District 140 State Representative Robert Dickey, who also serves on the GSC Foundation, attended the ceremony and applauded the investment in education.

Knight stated Gordon’s longstanding impact and reputation professionally and economically to the region is exemplary.

Knight said, “On behalf of the General Assembly, we are here to keep investing in Georgia’s future, our students. I am amazed at how this campus grows. As it grows, we need to continue to make sure that its facilities are renovated and updated to meet the needs of the students as we move forward. As a former student of Gordon, it has been my pleasure to continue to watch this campus prosper and thrive.”

Dickey, whose father is an alumnus of the former Gordon High School, echoed Knight and stated the college’s commitment to preparing students for successful careers is commendable.

Dickey said, “My father is 92 years old and said, ‘Please keep supporting Gordon.’ He loves this school and has watched it grow. It really is a collaborative effort with the University System of Georgia, President Nooks and the citizens of Georgia investing in education. You don’t get anything done individually, it’s a partnership.

“I appreciate the faculty, staff and everyone working together to continually improve the facilities and teaching at Gordon. We’ve got a great demand for workers in our state, and I’m thankful for the investment in higher education. Dr. Nooks, just keep it going.”

Nooks stated Alumni Memorial Hall is the institution’s next building slated for renovations.