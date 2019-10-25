WWE Raw pro wrestler Luke Gallows visited Henderson Middle School Oct. 23 to bring an anti-bullying message to seventh-graders.
The visit came days before a planned pro wrestling show at Jackson High School to benefit the Neiron Ball Legacy Scholarship.
The wrestling show, presented by the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and organized by a group of Jackson High alumni, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Jackson High gymnasium at 717 S. Harkness St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Ball, a former pro football player, collegiate standout and Red Devils high school star, died Sept. 10 at the age of 27 following a lengthy illness.
Gallows' visit was accompanied by Scotty Beach of the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Tara Maddox, one of the organizers of the scholarship benefit.
"It's better to reach out a hand and pull somebody up than to push them down," Gallows, of Monticello, told students during an assembly.