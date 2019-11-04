A number of events are planned this week and next in observance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, including events at several schools.
According to Jackson High School Navy JROTC Senior Naval Science Instructor Matthew Jordan, cadets will host a ceremony at the high school at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 11. Area veterans can be recognized during the event by sending an RSVP to Jordan at matthew.jordan@bcssk12.org.
Daughtry Elementary School will host a Veterans Day program at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7, and Stark Elementary will host a program at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 8.
Veterans can contact Daughtry at 770-504-2356 or Stark at 770-775-9470 to be a part of those programs.
Butts County School Superintendent "Dr. [Todd] Simpson has made Veterans Day a priority and you can see how his influence has spread throughout the county. JHS NJROTC is honored to be a part of honoring our veterans and we will be supporting programs at almost every school in the county this year," Jordan said. "The city of Jackson is also expanding their Veterans Day program, and we are honored to play a part in that as well. Our unit has also been asked to support the Veterans Day ceremony in McDonough, so our weekend will be full. It is very rewarding to see high school students dedicate so much time and energy to honor those who have served. We would like for more Butts County veterans to participate in our school programs, because that makes it even more special for the kids. If any vets are interested in being honored next week, please have them contact me at JHS and we will take care of getting them the recognition they deserve."
The city of Jackson will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the city's Veterans Memorial Park. Brig. Gen. Stewart Rodeheaver will be the keynote speaker.
Dr. Sohmer McKibben, assistant principal of Jackson High School, will perform her rendition of the national anthem at the ceremony. The dedication prayer will be led by local veteran Byrd Garland, and colors will be presented by the Jackson High School Naval JROTC.
Kelly McCord will read the names on the casualty wall at the Veterans Memorial Park, and program participants will include the JHS NJROTC and the National Guard under the leadership of Chief Warrant Officer John Hodges. The program will end with taps.
The city will also unveil 24 new plaques carved into the walls of the park, honoring service members with ties to the Butts County community.