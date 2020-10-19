Early voting started in Georgia on Oct. 12. Along with voting for the presidential nominee and local elected officials, citizens will be asked to approve or reject two constitutional amendments - modifying Georgia’s Constitution - and one referendum. Below I’ve provided the ballot question for each along with a summary so that you may consider the issues before casting your ballot:
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1/Ballot Question: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
• This amendment was enacted by the passage of House Resolution 164 during the 2020 legislative session. If it is approved by a majority of those who vote, the General Assembly will dedicate funds from fees or taxes for the intended purpose outlined in the law. For example, if a law is passed stating that fees collected on a speeding ticket must be directed to a fund for law enforcement, the Georgia General Assembly must dedicate any revenue collected from the fees to that specific fund. The fees collected cannot be put into the general fund for appropriations outside of what the law specified.
Proposed Constitutional Amendment 2/Ballot Question: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?”
• This amendment was enacted by the passage of House Resolution 1023 during the 2020 session. Currently, a Georgia resident cannot sue a municipality, county, consolidated government or the state if an unconstitutional law is passed – these entities currently have sovereign immunity. If this amendment is approved by a majority of the voters, residents will be able to act and sue those who pass unconstitutional laws. However, it is important to note that those who sue will not be able to collect damages, attorney's fees or costs of litigation, meaning there would be no monetary incentive to sue the state.
Statewide Referendum A/ Ballot Question: “Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?”
• This referendum was enacted by the passage of House Bill 344 during the 2019 session. If this is approved by a majority of the voters, property owned by a purely public charity (this could be a number of charities, including Habitat for Humanity) will be tax exempt from ad valorem (property taxes) taxes until there is a change in ownership. These charities are currently tax exempt federally.
These are key dates to remember: early voting began on Monday, Oct .12, and Saturday voting across the state will be held on Oct. 24. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For additional election information, to verify if you are registered to vote, to see a sample ballot or to find voting locations, please visit the Secretary of the State’s website at this link: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
I encourage everyone to perform their civic duty and vote. If you have any questions about these proposed ballot questions or anything else, please do not hesitate to reach out. My staff and I are always here to help.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
