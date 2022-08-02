With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are four locations around Jackson that are educational and fun.
Mitcham Farm
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are four locations around Jackson that are educational and fun.
Mitcham Farm
Starting in September, classes or school groups can head to Mitcham Farm to let students get "in touch" with their food with a combination of education and fun! Fall field trips include:
and more experiences. Visit their website for more information
Butts County Historical Society
The Butts County Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of our community's history, historic sites and cultural heritage. Historical sites include: the Indian Springs Hotel Museum, Flovilla Schoolhouse, Indian Springs Chapel, Butts County Courthouse and Seven Islands. To find the hours each site is open, visit the historical society's website.
Dauset Trails Nature Center
In the early 1980s, Dauset Trails started with a self-guided trail that looped through the woods by a small lake with 13 points of interest. Later, injured, orphaned, or nuisance animals were gradually added for viewing near the Visitors Center.
Over the years, Dauset Trails purchased adjacent acreage (1400 total acres now) and added a Woodland Garden Trail, 20 miles of scenic hiking and mountain biking trails and more.
Groups can walk the trails, visit the animals, check out the reptile room and participate in educational experiences like a tree ID hikes.
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Educational Sanctuary for over 1,500 exotic animals as well as farm animals. The sanctuary offers self-guided as well as educational field trip tours.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.