News of 10 years ago
Jackson High School recognized its homecoming court during Friday night's game, with Kory House being named homecoming king and Jessica Roberts being named homecoming queen. Members of the court were also Alicia Ann Duke, Amelia Jasmine Duke, LaKendra McKibben, Alexis Robbins, Miyah Goodrum, Brittany Woodruff, Erin Evans, Raven Fish, Jessica Roberts, LeShannen Strickland, Kimberly Denise Washington and Miranda Alexis Watkins.
Four candidates threw their hats in the ring for the District 4 Butts County Board of Commissioners' seat. They were Christy Anderson, Keith Douglas, Phillip Jones and Jim Trenton.
Jackson High School defeated Maynard Jackson High School 45-0 in Friday's homecoming game.
The Butts County Historical Society hosted around 2,500 attendees for the annual two-day Indian Springs Native American Festival on the grounds of the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum.
Marine Corps League Detachment 1196 of Griffin visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery last month to lay a wreath. Visiting members were Russ Vermillion, Randy Barnes Jr., Tom Oaks and Roscoe Foster.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Ezra Smith Settle Jr., 87; Mr. Grover McKibben Jr., 86; Mr. Herman Thomas Richardson Jr., 67; Mr. Gary Carlton Measner, 66.
News of 20 years ago
The Exchange Club of Jackson was holding the annual Butts County Fair, under the theme "Celebrate 2000," at the Butts County Fairgrounds.
Butts County became a temporary home to a number of evacuees from the Georgia and Florida coasts fleeing Hurricane Floyd.
Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope reported he found a check for $733,628 from the Department of Justice Saturday morning slid under his door. The amount represented Butts County's share of $1.22 million confiscated in a traffic stop along Interstate 75 in May 1998.
Judge Byron Smith was honored for his years of service to the Flint Judicial Circuit with a portrait hung in the Henry County Courthouse.
Julia Farrigan, registrar of the William McIntosh chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, gave a Constitution Day program during a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Farrigan is also president of the Kiwanis Club.
Pharmacist Roy D. Goff was honored for his 50 years of service with the Georgia Pharmacy Association's Commemorative Award for Fifty Years of Service and Dedication.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Derek G. Chapman, 70; Mr. Sylvester Vernon "Ves" Lunsford, 74; Mr. William Henry "Billy" Shapard, 66; Master Holden Lloyd Smith, 3 weeks.
News of 30 years ago
Chairman Larry Morgan reported the drive to fund the Jackson-Butts County Library went "over the top" with $77,794 raised on a goal of $64,462.
The home of Dwayne St. Germaine on Barnett's Bridge Road was severely damaged by fire Monday morning.
Pay Ryan, general manager of the Atlanta South Travel Plaza, was the new owner of the Union Oil truck stop on Interstate 40 east of Nashville.
Betty James was named the local chairperson of the 1989-90 fundraising drive for the National Kidney Foundation of Georgia.
John Daniel won the Atlanta Journal-Constitution silver bowl for outstanding leadership in the state 4-H Congress.
Deaths during the week: Eugene Goodman, 49; Lawrence Buddy Patterson, 74; Mrs. Margaret Thurston Riley, 88; Beverly D. Smith, 27; Mrs. Lillian Clark Smith, 66; Mrs. Lucile P. Wilson, 71.
News of 40 years ago
Mrs. Charlotte C. Barber was appointed to the board of directors of the American Heart Association's Georgia affiliate.
Avondale Mills made a gift of $2,000 toward the installation of air conditioning at the Jackson Primary School.
A ladies volleyball team, the McIntosh Chiefs, was formed here with Juanita Stewart as coach and players Sharon Ingram, Vicky Martin, Terry Morgan, Shirley Morgan, Diane Wells and Alisha Stewart.
The Rev. Bill Sheridan was the new president of the Butts County Ministerial Association; the Rev. Brad Fussell, vice president; and the Rev. Phil DeMore, secretary-treasurer.
Wilford Fincher was a Zero Defects winner at the Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills.
Dr. James O. Richards of Thomaston was named assistant to the president of Gordon College.
Deaths during the week: Ulysses Knight, 60.
News of 50 years ago
J. Carl Funderburk Jr. was named assistant superintendent of the Georgia Power Company's Atlanta division.
E.P. Perdue, for 21 years superintendent of the city of Jackson's water and wastewater plants, was featured in the September issue of The Georgia Operator.
Charles Dreyer proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Mary Zane Swearingen taking second place.
Larry E. Gridley was named executive director for the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
Randy Jarrell captured a 10-inch glass snake, a rare species, and was keeping it alive by a regular feeding of insects.
The McIntosh Trail AP&DC was spearheading a drive to locate Atlanta's second airport in Henry County, just east of Locust Grove.