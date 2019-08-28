News of 10 years ago
Butts County school officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new Jackson Elementary School, at 1105 Brownlee Road.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted to amend county code to prohibit standalone bars, taverns, saloons and nightclubs from the Interstate 75 overlay district. Such establishments would be allowed as part of hotels or motels in the district.
Charles and Brenda Butler of Jackson were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 4, 1959.
The Jackson High Red Devils football team played its home-opener Friday night, defeating the Therrell Panthers 37-7.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a $50-per-month stipend for board of elections members, and $75 per month for the chairman.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Carol Mitchell Trimble, 73.
Towaliga District Attorney Richard Milam reported that his office was fully staffed. The office included Linda Watts, Lisa Caldwell, Mark Daniel, Bonnie Toarmina, Linda Smallwood and James Moss.
The Butts County Historical Society was to sponsor its annual Indian Springs Native American Festival Sept. 11 and 12.
The ill-fitted porches of the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum were removed as renovations at the 1821 structure continue.
The Kidz Korner, located at 237 E. Third Street, was purchased by Tammerly J. Novotny of Monticello.
Flovilla Fire Chief Glen Williams announced that the year 2000 community birthday calendars were on sale.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Charles Reuben Bennett, 70; Mrs. Hilda Herndon Collins, 92; Mr. Leonard Fitch, 76; Mrs. Marie Dettmer Reynolds, 77; Mrs. Hazel Stroud, 71; Ms. Sara Sue Watlet, 55.
News of 30 years ago
With a goal of $33,800, Butts County kicked off its United Way fund drive with a barbecue. Al Cook was serving as county chairman.
American Refuse Control withdrew its plans for a Butts County landfill pending a report to the Butts County commissioners by an engineering firm.
Butts County was to hold its annual county fair Sept. 19-23, with the Exchange Club of Jackson as sponsor. McNair Amusements of Loganville was to provide rides and games for fair-goers.
Construction of a Burger King fast food restaurant on East Third Street began, with an opening date slated for late November.
Willie L. Colvin, a teacher in the local school system for 14 years, was named Jackson High's Teacher of the Year by the Butts County Association of Educators.
James T. Norris Jr. began his ministry as part-time minister of music at First Baptist Church of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Richard Milton Compton, 76; Norman P. Gray, 51; Mrs. Alma Rose Maynard Redman, 83; Willie Sanders, 75; Frank Elbert Thurman Sr., 72.
News of 40 years ago
Dr. Keith Fortson was to head the county's 1979 United Appeal fund drive.
Marie Ross was named a National Merit semifinalist.
Ginger Storey was named secretary of Griffin Tech's Distributive Education Club.
Ricky Long and Lee Duffey worked over the summer as 4-H counselors at Rock Eagle.
Ed Pinckney and Andre Rodriguez auditioned on Saturday for the Atlanta Symphony's youth orchestra.
With the arrival of Dr. Gustavo Escalera, Sylvan Grove Hospital was revamping its facilities in order to make surgery available.
Deaths during the week: Franklin Alexander Hosey, 56; Lovette White, 38; Monroe Myrick; Wilmer Maddox.
News of 50 years ago
The Rev. David Black was the new president of the Butts County Ministerial Association; the Rev. Waldrep Jenkins, vice-president; and the Rev. Francis Ford, secretary-treasurer.
Van Deventer's youth director, Mack Davis, had plans to organize a junior choral group for fifth- through eighth-grade students.
J. Ellis Swint of Columbus was to be the guest speaker at the annual Bosses' Night dinner of the Jackson Business and Professional Women.
Bill Nelson and David Lunsford made the Constitution's Prep Parade for their stellar play against Fayette County in Jackson's 10-6 victory. Nelson hit Lunsford with two touchdown passes.
Joe Lineburger and Bruce Shepard of the Jackson High faculty gave a program on plant propagation to the Cherokee Garden Club.
Deaths during the week: George N. Martin Sr., 79; Gaines Clifford O'Neal, 71; Charles Paul Freeman, 74.