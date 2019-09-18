News of 10 years ago
Employees of the Flying J Travel Plaza baked 1,417 giant cookies as part of the Cookies for Soldiers project for members of the Georgia National Guard's 148th Battalion stationed in Afghanistan.
Search warrants were served at five local convenience stores as part of a crackdown on alleged illegal gambling practices. Three of the stores were in the city of Jackson and two were in unincorporated Butts County.
Pharmacist and business owner Danny Hoard, proprietor of Parrish Drug Co. and later Big D's Drugs, died at the age of 63.
The city of Jenkinsburg was to break ground on a renovation and expansion to its City Hall.
A total of 3,580 students were enrolled in Butts County schools, an increase of 91 over last year's enrollment.
Flovilla United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Dan Newton Hoard, 63; James Stokes, 62; Master Zi'Nez Contario Hightower; Master Zy'Ron Ontario Hightower.
News of 20 years ago
New playground equipment arrived at the Butts County Recreation Department, and director Jim Herbert was asking for volunteers to help put it together.
According to Environmental Health Specialist Robert Waggoner, there had been six confirmed cases of rabies in animals in the county this year.
Sylvan Grove Hospital cared for seven patients evacuated from coastal hospitals because of Hurricane Floyd.
The Butts County United Way campaign, with the largest ever fundraising goal of $118,000, was being chaired by James Maust.
Elizabeth McMichael, president of the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary, presented a check for $10,000 raised through the Love Lite Tree program to Butts County Hospital Authority Chairman Byrd Garland.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary E. Jenkins, 65; Mr. Robert Lewis McDowell, 62.
News of 30 years ago
The new Westbury Medical Care Home on McDonough Road was to host an open house between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Butts County businesses and residents were assisting victims of Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina. The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. sent 17 linemen and eight pieces of heavy equipment to the ravaged areas. Food, clothing, medicine and medical supplies were also dispatched from the county.
Jenkinsburg was to hold its centennial celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Local artist Dennis Cook was supporting, through the sale of prints made from one of his paintings, a national marine park near Brazil.
Harry Rotter was installed as president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; Stephen Nelms and Pat Patterson, vice presidents; Tim Kirby, treasurer; and Jim Trimble, secretary.
The Jackson High School Lady Red Devils defeated Perry Monday to capture the 4AA region softball championship for the seventh consecutive season.
Deaths during the week: Rufus E. Mabry; Beverly Denise Smith, 27; Mrs. Idamae Brooks Willis, 84.
News of 40 years ago
The Jackson Kiwanis Club donated $1,000 to purchase additional equipment for Sylvan Grove Hospital.
M.L. Powell was to represent District 40 in the Silver Haired Legislature. His counties included Butts, Lamar, Pike and Upson.
The Red and White food store, after an extensive remodeling, was to hold a grand opening over the weekend, owner John Lueken announced.
Dauset Trails Nature Center was to hold an open house and nature walk over the weekend.
Harvey Hall, Scoutmaster for Troop 89, reported that Wayne Brownlee, David Bell, Ronald Tuten and Michael Maddox joined the Scout troop this week.
A chapter of Helping Others Progress Effectively (HOPE) was established with R.T. Brown, president; Betty Brown, vice president; Mary Andrews, secretary; and Irene W. Lawson, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Sidney Gipson Strickland, 40; Robert Powell; Mrs. Ruth Irene P. Clark.
News of 50 years ago
The Jackson Exchange Club named Anne Grant, director of nursing at Sylvan Grove Hospital, as Woman of the Year for 1969.
M.L. Cook and Hollis Duke, with a combined total of over 48 years of service, were honored Sunday at the Jackson Church of the Nazarene.
Stanley Maddox was named chairman, and John L. Freeman as co-chairman, of the 1969 United Appeal fund drive.
A giant coach whip snake, measuring 6 feet, 6 inches, was killed Thursday by Arthur L. Freeman in some oak woods near a pasture.
Mrs. Ray Darnell proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Mrs. C.B. Brown Jr. taking second prize.
Officers of the Jackson High Tri-Sigma-Chi, including Gail Gordon, president; Diane Lawton, vice president; Laurie Summers, secretary; and Rachel Watkins treasurer, attended a Jonesboro planning meeting Monday.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Inez Kilgore Thaxton, 74; Mrs. John Doyle Washington, 83; James Amos Treadwell, 85; Col. Henry Merritt Fletcher Jr., 48.