News of 10 years ago
According to Butts County Water and Sewer Authority General Manager Marcie Seleb, construction began on a sewer line that was to connect the Development Authority's 284-acre Riverview Business Park with the county's sewer system.
The Henderson Middle School Tigers football team started its 2009 season with a decisive 46-8 win over Byron.
The Lady Devils softball team defeated Lamar County 5-2.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration of the release of Alan White's collection of memoirs, "The Fire that Just Blinked Up: Stories from Around the Family Table."
The Jackson High Red Devils gave coaches Mike Parris, Bill Glass and Mike Eakin their 100th win with a pounding of Putnam County 24-7.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Walter Daniel Zant, 64; Mrs. Dianne Christine Bishop Moss, 51; Mr. Pleamon Kelly "P.K." Brownlee Jr., 69; Mrs. Iris Barfield, 83; Mrs. Julia Lummus "Judy" Bridges, 75; Mrs. Shannon McEver Spinks, 41; Mr. John William "Bill" Browning Jr., 86; Betty Anne Weaver Maddox, 75; Marshall E. "Smokey" Allen, 79.
News of 20 years ago
Butts County Sheriff's Office deputies, with the aid of a canine officer, seized nearly $600,000 in cash from a motor home stopped on Interstate 75.
The Jackson City Council voted to annex about 2.5 acres of land at the corner of Stark Road and Ga. Highway 36 into the city.
Elisa Ball, of the Butts County Emergency Medical Service, was named the county's Employee of the Month.
First Georgia Community Bank celebrated its second anniversary.
The annual Butts County Fair, operated by the Exchange Club of Jackson, was set for Sept. 21-25 with amusements provided by McNair Amusements.
The Jackson High School Red Devils notched their first region win of the season, 40-20, over Bleckley County.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Derek George Chapman, 70; Master Holden Lloyd Smith, 3 weeks; Mr. Walter C. Davidson, 66; Mrs. Kittie Lizzie Dumus Goen, 91; Mr. Marcus Wayne Hardy, 49; Mr. Theodore R. "T.R." Jones, 68; Mr. Cornelius Lawson, 32; Ms. Elizabeth Barlow Powell, 71.
News of 30 years ago
Donald Mears was sworn in as the chief of the newly organized Butts County Police Department.
Many employees of American Woodmark were participating in a weekly aerobics class organized by Terri Danovic.
Attending Exploration '89, a two-week resident program at Shorter College in Rome for gifted students, were Tamra Parks and Sky Yielding.
McIntosh State Bank was celebrating its 25th anniversary with a week of activities.
New officers of the VFW Auxiliary were Carolyn Cook, president; Edna Daniel, secretary; and Mary Ann Leverette, treasurer.
Elizabeth Daniel won the Kiwanis District Art Showcase, with Chris Woolf and Sue Ann Bullard placing second and Freddie Goodrum third. Winning honorable mention were Brad Panter, Chris Parker, Wade Burford and Tammy Imberger.
Deaths during the week: Charles Lewis Banks; James Taylor Harris, 85; Grady Earl Pittman, 68.
News of 40 years ago
For the fourth consecutive year, Fashion Pillows Inc. won the Big Drop award for participation in the Red Cross blood drive.
James D. Finley, a Jackson native and chief executive of J.P. Stevens, was to retire Jan. 1.
Tanzie Norsworthy, Carole Trimble and Tami Rosier were to graduate as practical nurses from Griffin Vocational Technical School Sept. 28.
Willie Ward made the Macon Telegraph Honor Roll for his play in Jackson's 25-0 victory over Taylor County Friday night.
James Payne was installed as lieutenant governor of the 12th Kiwanis Division Tuesday night. Kenny Smith was installed as president of the local club, as were Hank Hilderbrand, Jim Trimble and Pete Malone as vice presidents.
Dr. Jon Danovic was to join Dr. Maddox in the practice of chiropractic medicine at his office on East Third Street.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Beatrice Conley Wright.
News 50 years ago
Ground was broken on Southern Bell's $1.1 million central office on College Street.
George Gilmore was named president of the Ocmulgee Saddle Club; Luke Weaver, vice president; Ann Franklin, secretary; and Allen Lewis, treasurer.
Joseph Moncrief proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Charles Butler coming in second.
Danny Blue, a former football and baseball star at the University of Chattanooga, was honored at halftime ceremonies at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga game.
Sworn in as officers of the Jackson Kiwanis Club Tuesday night were: Denny O'Neal, president; Ralph Carr Jr. and Francis Holland, vice presidents; C.L. Sanvidge, secretary; and Lou Moelchert, treasurer.
The Sylvan Grove Auxiliary cookbook was available for $2 per copy.