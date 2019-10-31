News of 10 years ago
Following Election Day voting, Keith Douglas and Christy Anderson were to face off in a runoff election for the District 4 seat on the Butts County Board of Commissioners.
According to Butts County Administrator Alan White, a task force has been formed — at the urging of Commissioner G.S. "Gator" Hodges — to examine Butts County's existing sign ordinance.
With a slant pass from senior quarterback Matt Cawthon to senior defensive end Neiron Ball, who shook free of Woodward defenders with less than a minute to play before diving for the game-winning touchdown, the Red Devils seized their second region championship in as many years.
Henderson Middle School students Caleb McCullough and Jantzen McDonald were chosen as People to People ambassadors to Europe. They were to travel to the continent for 20 days over the summer.
Halloween on Second Street was a success, despite the gloomy sky and persistent precipitation.
The Henderson Middle School Tigers football team ended its 2009 season with a first-round playoff loss to No. 1 seed Carver Road.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Jack Carrell Hopper Sr.
News of 20 years ago
Allison Wilson was crowned the 1999 Jackson High School homecoming queen in festivities during Friday night's football game. She was escorted by her father, Ralph Wilson.
The Butts County Emergency Management Agency completed the installation of a new CentraLink 2000 E-911 system. The project had been in the works for 18 months and was to vastly improve the level of service offered to the public.
The board of directors of McIntosh State Bank, and its parent company McIntosh Bancshares Inc., announced the election of William K. "Pete" Malone to the position of chairman of the board of McIntosh State Bank and McIntosh Bancshares.
Jackson Elementary School Principal Melinda Cook received a United States flag to fly over the school that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Red Devils, hosting the Warriors of Southeast Macon in front of a homecoming crowd, lost 7-6 at Red Devil Hill.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Catherine Louise Woodham Elliott, 76; Mrs. Martha Smith Cook Kersey, 73; Mrs. Rosebud Snow Rogers, 87; Mrs. Annie Lois Maddox Wise, 71.
News of 30 years ago
The United Methodist Church of Jenkinsburg celebrated its 100th year of service to the community Nov. 5.
Benny Bostick of Forsyth purchased the Bi-More Grocery Store in Jackson from Chuck Teems.
Valerie Ann Smith received a Georgia Press Educational Foundation scholarship to the University of Georgia and Steve McMichael received one of 10 transfer scholarships awarded by the school.
Sports-N-Things Outlet opened its Jackson store at 806 E. Third St. Roberta Garman of Griffin was the owner.
Francis Mangham was named "Outstanding Employee of the State of Georgia."
Dr. Frances McMullan, a specialist in eye surgery, was associated with Dr. John W. Baldwin in his Jackson office.
Deaths during the week: Lee Roy O'Neal, 61; Allan C. Brittain, 81; Mrs. Sylvia Lyons Carmichael, 92; Paul A. Collins, 76; Mrs. Lois Edge Maddox, 82; Mrs. Ophelia Eaton Moss, 86.
News of 40 years ago
Pamela English was named president of the Jackson High School 4-H Club; Scott Thurston and Laura Thaxton, vice presidents; and Renae Kinard, secretary.
President Sammy Smith reported that Butts County Jaycees were to sponsor the 1979 STAR program in Butts County.
George N. Etheredge, Margaret Etheredge and Ennis O'Neal were named delegates to the annual meeting fo the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation.
Robbie Mackey, a local young dancer, performed with the Atlanta Jazz Company at South DeKalb Mall.
A Medical Explorer Post was organized here, with 24 members. Mrs. Charles Johnson was the post advisor.
Several members of the Red Letter staff at Jackson High School attended the Kiwanis Club Tuesday night and were presented a camera for use with the school paper.
Deaths during the week: Annie Lucile Sidney, 41; Reeby Guy Thompson, 83; John Otwell McDaniel Sr., 73.
News of 50 years ago
Dr. Harry Redman Jr. was promoted to a full professorship at Tulane University.
Marsha Welch was to represent the Butts County Lions Club at the contest to select Miss Peach Queen.
Marvin E. Rich retired Oct. 31 after 33 years of service at the Jackson post office.
Mary Helen Watkins was crowned Miss Homecoming at Henderson High School, with Josephine Benton first runner-up.
Julius Batchelor was the best football prophet of the week, with Earnestine Glass taking second prize.
About 500 youth and adults were to see the Tech-Georgia freshman football game in Atlanta thanks to the VanDeventer Foundation.
Deaths during the week: Walter Matthews, 56; Miss Ruby Lee Bennett, 73; William Byron Gresham, 77.