News of 10 years ago
Preparation and planning for almost three years culminated in the grand opening of the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit "Key Ingredients: America By Food" at the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum on Ga. Highway 42 Nov. 14.
The kitchen of a home on Oak Street in Jackson was engulfed in flames late Monday after, according to Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris, the stove was left on unattended.
The Jackson High School drama department competed in the regional one-act play contest Oct. 30 in Barnesville. Its presentation of "The Remarkable Susan" was awarded second place in the region. The drama department also brought home awards for Best Ensemble, Best Set Design and Best Costume. Sophomore Haley Brannan was named to the All-Star cast.
Butts County mourned the death of Jackson High School football great Andy Crumbley. He was 53.
Kason Ingram and Landon Rutledge as mustard and ketchup won the doubles category of the 4-H Halloween costume contest.
Jackson Elementary School fifth-grader Caleb Green was chosen as the first-place winner in the writer's division of the 2009 Braille Writing Contest for elementary school short fiction.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Andrew Bailey "Andy" Crumbley, 53; Rhett Baker Glover III, 71; Horace Grant, 89; Mr. Jarohn "Sam" Head; Mr. Martin R. Smith, 64.
News of 20 years ago
In its third year of existence, the Butts County Genealogical Society was putting the finishing touches on its second book, an all-inclusive book on Butts County cemeteries.
The city of Jackson, Greenman Technologies and the Salvation Army were once again spearheading the Christmas Empty Stocking Fund to provide food and toys for needy families in Butts County.
The Jenkinsburg City Council unanimously approved plans for a 26-tract subdivision on about 100 acres.
The Judicial Council of Georgia recommended a second superior court judge be added to the six-month-old Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which includes Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties.
Major Sandra Thurston, administrator of the Butts County Jail, received an award for "Outstanding Contribution which Enhanced the Profession" from Gov. Roy Barnes at the second annual Governor's Public Safety Awards at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Jackson High School's Red Devils football team ended its season with an 18-14 loss to Macon County.
Deaths during the week: Mr. George Gay, 91; Mr. Thomas Johnston Jr., 69; Mr. James Lawrence Maddox, 89; Mrs. Martha Gaston Maddox, 75; Miss Lois Rickerson Manley, 86; Mr. Robert Norris Reese Sr., 75; Mr. Andrew Harold Scott, 36; Mr. Thomas Dick Webb Jr., 57.
News of 30 years ago
Two Jackson dentists, Drs. Bailey Crockarell and Keith Fortson, have been elected to McIntosh State Bank's board of directors.
County water is now available for residents living on Stark and Big Dam roads, according to Marcie Seleb, manager of the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority.
Members of the William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the 100th anniversary of their organization with a musical program given by Vera Edwards Martin of Macon on a piano donated by Mary Lee Martin for use in their clubhouse.
Georgia's First Lady, Mrs. Elizabeth Harris, was guest of honor at Jackson Elementary School's annual Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.
Horace and Martha Stewart, who recently bought the Hay home at Cork, discovered a cache of papers dating back before the Civil War.
Edna Head won the grand prize, a clothing certificate, in the re-grand opening of the Allied Department Store under new management.
Deaths during the week: Robert Lewis Corley, 52; Charles Joseph Fletcher, 55; Mrs. Callie Martiel Blissitt Lunsford, 72.
News of 40 years ago
Roger McDaniel was named Youth of the Month for November by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
The Butts County Jaycees were to sponsor "A Salute to Elvis" on Dec. 8. The road show had already played to more than 1 million fans this year.
Ann Biles and Callie Jenkins were winners of a $50 sweepstakes sponsored by several local merchants.
The Jackson High School chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes presented the Butts County Department of Family and Children Services with a check for $100 to buy food for needy families.
Edna Kitchens displayed a Christmas cactus in full bloom that could not wait for the holiday season to display its beauty.
Boy Scouts from Troop 467, Atlanta, began this week at Dauset Trails Nature Center blazing a trail that would eventually link Indian Springs and Franklin Roosevelt state parks.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Louise Polk Ward, 72; Wade Maddox; Thomas Edward Grubbs, 85; Homer Wayne Barnes, 61.
News of 50 years ago
Harris M. Pope was named acting regional manager of the Office of Civil Defense for seven Southeastern states.
Jimmy Patrick was named a Distinguished Military Student at Georgia Tech.
Marvin Rich, who retired Nov. 1 after 43 years of service to the Jackson post office, was given a party Wednesday at Tomlin's.
Local manager Ray Reece of Southern Bell reported that Jackson had a net gain of 199 phones in the first nine months of 1969.
Skeeter Grant bagged a 37-point buck Saturday morning on a hunt near the Butts-Monroe county line.
Mrs. Ennis O'Neal was named librarian by the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter; Miss Eloise Beauchamp, historian; and Miss Ginnilu Etheredge, pianist.