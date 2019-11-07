News of 10 years ago
In this season of unpredictable weather, it was the perfect autumn afternoon for the third annual Olde Town Flovilla Gospel Festival Nov. 7.
The annual Butts County Veterans Day program was set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
Keith Douglas and Christy Anderson were to face off in a runoff election Dec. 1 for the District 4 seat on the Butts County Board of Commissioners.
Rita Lewis, an assistant district attorney in the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, signed copies of her book, "Excuse Me Your Honor ..." Oct. 31 at Generations Gallery.
The Red Devils were celebrating their second perfect 10-0 season in two years after defeating Spalding 35-16.
The first-place 12U soccer team at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department was the Faith Family Church team coached by Ryan Adcock. Players were Alexa Adcock, Aatif Ahmed, Eshawn Barber, Juan Benites, Sierra Cato, Cory-Lynn Duncum, Nicholas Ferrell, Bailey George, Caleb Johnson, Sabrina Pollard and Hannah Potts.
Deaths during the week: Frederick Raymond Adsit; Ms. Brenda Sue Reynolds Goodrich, 57; Mrs. Rosena Couch O'Hearn, 84; Mr. Clinton Lee "Clint" Swafford, 27; Mr. Joseph Morris "Joey" Lueken, 38; Mrs. Wanda Godwin Cook, 48.
News of 20 years ago
German exchange students Johanna Moeller, Daniel Lehmberg and Hanni Lass-Hennemann reported they were having a good time and making friends in the community as students at Jackson High School.
Coach Mike Parris and the Red Devils escaped with a 7-0 victory over Harris County in the final home game of the season.
Indian Springs State Park was to host the first Veterans and Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
The Jackson High School Red Regiment Marching Band concluded its competitive season at the Okefenokee Sound of Gold marching competition, coming in second place in Class C.
Placing first in the annual Jackson Lake Homeowners Association golf tournament were Ed Penn, Deanna George, Al Oomps and Kevin Nelson. Coming second were Kelly Yielding, Darlene Hayes, Bill Martin and Skip Gray.
News of 30 years ago
Alison March, a senior at the University of Georgia, was a member of the Georgettes, a precision dance team.
Brothers Bobby and Danny Morris recently opened the Double M Towing Service in Jenkinsburg.
Louella Connor and her daughter began a new business, Designer Pigs Inc., which specialized in training miniature pigs as house pets.
The Butts County Garden Club Council was to sponsor a Christmas lighting contest for the city of Jackson.
Jackson High School senior Robert Shannon accepted a scholarship to play basketball for Auburn University.
Kay Ward was named president of the Westbury Auxiliary for 1990; Christie Allison, vice president; Margaret Bartrop, secretary; and Frances Dendy, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Clomer Beck; Melvin Russell Britt, 63; Mrs. Bertha Pirkle James, 82; Mrs. Lois Tyson Smith.
News of 40 years ago
The Jaycee chapter at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison was conducting a food drive for the needy at Thanksgiving.
Ed Evans was named executive director of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
Jessie Winfred McQueen was to become Jackson High School's artist-in-residence beginning Nov. 20.
Cub Scout Pack 91 in Butts County was being recognized, with Ralph Wilson as Cubmaster. Twenty boys ages 8 to 10 had joined.
Mrs. Frances James found an old fruit jar bearing a Nov. 30, 1858 imprint. The jar was of a light aqua hue and smaller than contemporary jars.
Willie Ward was rated the sixth best college prospect in Georgia, and second best running back behind Herschel Walker.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Opal Corley Turner, 38; Bennie Floyd Pritchett, 70; Mrs. Evie Lee Manley Stowe, 78; Robert Joseph Winters, 69; Joseph Broadus, 72.
News of 50 years ago
The home of Algie Turner at Indian Springs was completely destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
Indian summer ended with a bang Nov. 14 when a light snow and icy winds sent the thermometer plunging to 20 degrees.
David Rice, representing the FFA chapter at Jackson High School, placed first in a district quiz contest and was to compete at the state level.
Mr. and Mrs. J. Avon Gaston were honored Saturday at an open house in observance of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Margaret Sherrell proved to be the best football prophet of the week. Tied for second were Tommy Carmichael, Jane Jenkins and Joe Brown.
Jackson was represented in the choral and mixed chorus at Georgia College by Sherry Ballard and Walter Riddle.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Grace Smith Sealy; Paul E. King, 50.