News of 10 years ago
Former Butts County school superintendent and sitting Butts County Industrial Development Authority director Alan White was tapped by the Board of Commissioners to be county administrator. White was to fill the vacancy created by the termination of former administrator Van Whaler, and retain his position as director of the IDA.
The Butts County Board of Education designated three unpaid furlough days for school system employees, which were required to be taken by all state school system employees by the end of the year due to state funding cuts.
Jenkinsburg City Councilman Eugene Wells resigned his seat on the council citing health reasons.
Jenkinsburg resident Joe Harris brought a 15-pound cantaloupe he grew to the newspaper office to show off.
Jackson Police Chief Mike Riley attended the annual conference of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in Savannah.
After 43 years of operation, Monroe Academy was closing its doors.
Commissioner Roger D. McDaniel was appointed vice chairman of the board after Eddie Travis resigned the seat.
Jachovian Woods was recognized by the United States Achievement Academy as a student of excellence in football.
News of 20 years ago
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church held an open house and dedication ceremony Aug. 1 for its new location on Old Griffin Road. Building committee chairman Jerry McLaurin presented the keys to John F. Donoghue, archbishop of Atlanta.
The Atlanta South 75 Travel Center sponsored its fourth annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Butts County Recreation Department. This year the tournament was named for longtime recreation director Ernest Biles.
Eleven Butts County Senior 4-H'ers attended the 4-H State Council at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton. They were Melissa Danovic, Amy Smith, Stephanie Rivers, Stephen Reese, Julie Mangham, Kate Carmichael, Devon Waits, Amy Fletcher, Abby Fletcher, Josh Brown and Brent Watts.
Gospel singer Charles Billingsley was to headline the Back to School Rally set for Aug. 7 at the Jackson Elementary School auditorium.
Pat and Betty Stonecipher celebrated 55 years of marriage on Aug. 3, 1999.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Martha Lois Whidby Byrd, 89; Mr. Roy Ray Henderson; Dr. Francis M. Holson, 73; Mrs. Mildred E. Polk, 88; Mr. George Terry Smith Jr., 52; Mr. Adam Seaborn Twilley, 36.
News of 30 years ago
By a vote of 746-581, Butts County voters defeated a proposal that the county construct a new jail. Only 21% of the county's 6,063 voters took part in the referendum.
Precision Planning Inc. was the engineering firm selected by the Board of Commissioners to study the county's landfill options. The firm was to be paid $7,795 for its work on the assignment.
Several hundred residents attended the dedication Sunday of the new Jackson High School building on Harkness Drive. The building cost $4.2 million and had a capacity of 750 students, with room for expansion.
The Exchange Club of Jackson named Mark Cook as Exchangite of the Year and enrolled the name Jim McMichael in the club's Book of Golden Deeds.
At the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp.'s annual meeting, prizes went to Matthew Edgin as the youngest person attending, Lamar Weaver as the oldest person attending, and Mr. and Mrs. J.O. King as the oldest married couple.
Serving as team leaders at Rock Eagle 4-H Camp were Lenora Watson, Lori Skinner, Al Smith, Karla Henderson, Carin Burford, Nicole Mosteller and Melissa Crile.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie L. Colvard, 88; Thomas Perry Jennings, 75; Mrs. Ruth Spencer Ward, 83.
News of 40 years ago
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Dawson on Stark Road was designated as the Beauty Spot of the week.
Mrs. Gail Hurst won $150 for predicting when a bank thermometer would register 100 degrees.
Wesleyan College, the local Chamber of Commerce and Indian Springs Academy were bringing college courses to Jackson to be taught at the academy.
Harris M. Pope, a native Jacksonian and a regional director of the Defense Civil Preparedness Agency, was decorated for Distinguished Civilian Service.
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin McEwen were building a child care center on Brownlee Road.
4-H members to be featured on WAGA Channel 5 Saturday included Paula Palmer, Adam Smith, Kim Lowery, Donnie Foster, Alan Cawthon, Laura Thaxton and David Barnes.
Deaths during the week: Ella Mae Webb Akins, 75; Mrs. Mattie Clifford Rooks, 69; Chester Barlow, 21; Fred H. Maddox, 79; Mrs. Corrie Bennett Evans, 78.
News of 50 years ago
G. Erskine Rice Jr., formerly of Jackson, was named a vice president with Pan American World Airways.
Olin Fuqua won a Hotpoint dryer at the annual Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. meeting.
Dan and Troy Smith of Griffin won the championship flight in the annual Deer Trail golf tournament.
Mrs. Howard Jolly presented to the Emory University library valuable medical files from her parents, Dr. and Mrs. B.F. Akin.
Prentice Henderson, star Jackson High School quarterback, played and starred in the All-Star football game at Fort Valley College.
Specialist Four E4 Arthur L. Sims was awarded the Certificate of Achievement by the 20th Engineer Brigade for service in Vietnam.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Margaret Bell Long, 54; Benjamin Harvey Hammond; Leon W. Pullin, 92; Mrs. Mae Coleman Higgins, 74.