News of 10 years ago
When employees of the Butts County Health Department reported to work July 13, they found water pouring from the doors and 3 to 4 inches of water standing inside due to what appeared to be a break in a water pressure gauge.
Butts County commissioners set the county tax rate at 17.413 mills.
All of Butts County's schools made adequate yearly progress for the first time under the No Child Left Behind Act.
The Butts County Board of Education adopted a millage rate of 18.006.
Jane Anne Settle, who grew up in Jackson in a house that has been in her family for four generations, published a book entitled "Women of the House," which tells the stories of her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Deaths during the week: Mr. David Lee Duffey, 72; Mr. Scott Alan Scarborough, 46; Mrs. Elizabeth Juanita Johnson Hardy, 82; Mr. Donald Mitchell, 50; Michael Jerome Watts Jr.; Tina Pettit Jewkes, 46.
News of 20 years ago
The Jackson City Council voted July 20 to offer Horace and Martha Stewart $160,000 for their property at 139 E. Third St. The building on the site was to be demolished and the lot used for additional parking for the downtown businesses and government buildings.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved requesting a $2 million line of credit from McIntosh State Bank in order to operate until taxes were collected. The interest rate was 4.5%.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce was to hold its annual summer picnic at Dauset Trails Nature Center Aug. 13.
Major Sandra Thurston was honored as Jail Administrator of the Year during the Georgia Jailer's Association conference in Savannah.
With the split of the Flint Judicial Circuit — creating the new Towaliga Judicial Circuit of Butts, Monroe and Lamar counties — former Flint Superior Court Judge Byron Smith was to be the sole judge on the bench of the Towaliga circuit.
Rachel Welch, daughter of Kirk and Tina Welch of Jackson, won the title of Junior Miss Princess at the Princess Pageant's Miss Georgia contest June 25-27.
Jackson Police Chief Mike Riley attended the 32nd annual Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police summer training conference in Savannah July 11-14.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Nellie Mae Andrews, 74; the Rev. Ernest Barlow Sr., 70; Mr. Bennie J. Brooks, 58; Master Corderius Isaiah Franklin, 10; Mrs. Frances McFall Kenney, 84; Mrs. Openell Ivey Ogletree, 83; Mrs. Jessie Strickland, 102.
News of 30 years ago
One of the county's oldest homes, the Dollie Bailey home on Second Street, was being disassembled and was to be restored in another part of the county.
The Butts County Business and Professional Women's Club was donating $1,000 to the new library that was being proposed for the county.
A crowd estimated at 2,500, including many from Butts County, attended the dedication services for the new Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin.
Tornadic winds hit parts of the county July 25, uprooting 16 large pine trees at the home of Wayne Lawhon and felling trees at the homes of Oscar Young and Newt Etheredge.
April Preston attended Auburn University basketball camp, winning the free-throw competition in her division and making the all-star team.
Under the direction of coach Kenny Moore, football practice began July 31 at Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: John C. Babb, 67; Robert Michael Selph, 27; John Williams; Phyllis Denise Terrell.
News of 40 years ago
An insecticide that washed into a stream bed was responsible for killing thousands of fish on a 40-mile stretch of the South River.
Jim Mize received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the Ford Motor Company for his operation of Jim Mize Ford.
C.E. Tucker of Route 1 planted some yard-long string beans and they were living up to their name, some measuring over 25 inches.
The couples at Westbury Medical Care live long, happy lives. Witness Lester and Ruth Partee, 71 years together; Thomas and Willa King, 59 years; Joel and Mary Wall, 66; and Horace and Maybelle Lifsey, 67.
Co-Ed-Y girls spending the week at Rock Eagle training camp included Suzy Collins, Esther O'Dell, Gina Dooley, Marie Ross and Kathy Thompson.
The Chamber of Commerce's Clean-Up Day, with Richard Milam and Brenda Murley as co-chairmen, was a great success.
Deaths during the week: James T. Stewart; Richard Greer Johnson, 29; Chester Barlow, 21.
News of 50 years ago
Southern Bell announced that it was to construct a $1.11 million building on College Street.
Someone opened a hydrant Saturday night in the southwestern part of the city, causing the loss of 375,000 gallons of water and leaving the city helpless had a major fire broken out.
Miss Mary Sessions retired after 21 years with the Butts County School System.
Kay Pinckney was attending the National Girl Scout conference at Kent University as one of 180 outstanding senior Girl Scouts.
Bill Nelson won the second flight in the Georgia Junior Jaycee golf tournament in Macon.
Donald Bankston recovered a Coke bottle reading "Property of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Jackson, Georgia" from the walls of a house at Lloyd Shoals that was built in 1911 and 1912.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Minnie Johnston Brown, 83; Mrs. Grover McKibben, 85; Vernon Marvin Kilgo, 58.