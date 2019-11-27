News of 10 years ago
Keith Douglas defeated Christy Anderson in the runoff election for the District 4 seat on the Butts County Board of Commissioners. Douglas collected 145 votes to Anderson's 135.
Nearly 90 volunteers from 14 different churches came together Thanksgiving morning to provide meals to nearly 500 residents. The meals were distributed from the fellowship hall of Jackson United Methodist Church.
McIntosh State Bank held its annual art show, featuring the works of local artists Kathrine Allen-Coleman, R. Scott Coleman, Dale Hill, Pete Holland and Liz Carmichael Jones.
Jackson's Red Devils lost 14-0 to the Eastside Eagles, ending what had up until then been a perfect season.
American Woodmark employees celebrating 25 years with the company, having worked at the Jackson plant since its opening in 1984, were Patricia Nixon, Janet Crown, Victoria Newton, Leotha Thurman, Frankie Stewart, Beth Oglesby, Pam Mills, Judy Woodruff, Sandra Cole, Brenda Cowe, Tony Gregory, Nita Scarberry, Pam Andrews and Chuck Knight.
Deaths during the week: Harold Henry Eurich, 88; Irwin J. Lloyd, 77; James Dennis Colwell, 50; Stacer Windell Washington, 88; Little Abbernathy Dean Hesting, infant.
News of 20 years ago
The Jackson City Council was proposing a $5.5 million budget for 2020, a $70,000 increase from the mid-year budget.
The Jackson Christmas parade was set for Dec. 3, with more than 100 floats expected to make their way down Third Street.
Several Jackson businesses were the target of recent break-ins, including Tru Value Hardware, HRC and T.R.'s Terminators.
The United Way of Butts County was close to reaching its fundraising goal of $118,000.
Judge Byron Smith of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit was the guest speaker during a meeting of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Mike and Andy Collins of Collins Trucking were proud to show off the newest addition to their fleet during a Butts County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event.
Cheri Taylor, owner of Badcock Home Furnishings of Jackson, announced Ann Norris had joined her staff as store manager.
Kay Pippin was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Butts County Retired Educators Association. She brought an update on the Teacher Retirement System and state health plan.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Arthur Dillard Bowen, 87; Ms. Emma Jo Foster, 87; Mr. Edward L.C. Johnson, 86; Mrs. Rosella Mangham, 93; Mr. Benjamin McDowell, 64; Mrs. Lizzie Lou McDowell, 68; Ms. Doris R. Samples, 49; Mr. Jimmy Henry Vaughn Jr., 39; Mr. Roy Ellis Veal Sr.
News of 30 years ago
The contract for the new health center in Butts County was awarded to Dyer and Fordham of Milledgeville for $339,000.
The new manager of the Bi-Mor Grocery in Jackson was H. Eugene Sellers of Monroe County.
Tax Commissioner Hilda James reported that $1.98 million in 1989 property taxes had been collected to date, leaving $1.1 million still to be collected.
Wayne Lawhon was elected worshipful master of Indian Spring Lodge 307 F&AM. Mike Rumfelt was to serve as senior warden; Wilmer Greer, junior warden; John Sherrell, secretary; and Jack Brookshire, treasurer.
Benjamin F. Parrish Jr. was named assistant vice president of investor relations for Contel Corp. of Atlanta.
At the annual 4-H awards program at the Jackson United Methodist Church, Georgia Key Awards for Leadership were presented to Walter Mayfield and Leonora Watson.
Deaths during the week: Joseph Herbert Bryant, 78; Andrew Holmes, 72; John Dawson Smith, 75.
News of 40 years ago
Susan W. McCart was appointed assistant operations officer at C&S Bank of Jackson.
T.E. Robison Sr., one of the two active members of the club when formed in 1922, was named Kiwanian of the Year.
The William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented McIntosh State Bank with an American flag flown over the nation's Capitol.
For the second year in succession, Fashion Pillows won the Big Drop award for recruiting donors for the Red Cross blood drive.
Willie Ward, a stellar Jackson High School running back, signed a scholarship to attend Clemson University.
Dr. Jon Danovic was selected for membership in the American Chiropractic Association.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Effie Bedenbaugh Sibley; Mrs. Annie Washington Hayes.
News of 50 years ago
Hampton L. Daughtry was named Man of the Year by the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Burglars took about $7,000 worth of clothing from the Slax Shoppe Sunday night by ripping a hole in the wall.
Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Cawthon were honored by their children at a reception Sunday in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Vicki Washington won the annual Good Citizen Award of the William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Henry L. Asbury was re-elected president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Willie Lee Corbett was named custodian of the Jackson post office, succeeding Marvin Rich, who retired.
Deaths during the week: William Clymart McMichael, 81; Malvern H. Pace, 67.