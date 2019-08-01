News of 10 years ago
For the second year in a row, the Butts County Department of Leisure Services hosted Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp, with instructors Gereth Llewelyn and Sean Keaning.
The Butts County School System's Early Learning Council was awarded a $243,964 United Way grant to begin a program to ensure children are ready to learn by the time they enter kindergarten.
The Butts County School System welcomed 29 new teachers to start the 2009-10 school year. Jackson High School welcomed six; Henderson Middle School, 11; Stark Elementary, four; Jackson Elementary, seven; and North Mulberry Academy, one.
The Exchange Club of Butts County installed new officers, with Scott Thurston as president, Wayne Rosser as president-elect, Connie Rosser as secretary, Richard Brooks as treasurer and Stan Hogan as special events treasurer.
Kimberly Fowler-Pitts, a special-education teacher at Jackson Elementary School, took over as head coach of the Jackson High School volleyball team.
Jackson High School senior Charlie Aly joined Team Georgia to represent his state in the ASICS/Vaughn Junior and Cadet National Wrestling Championships presented by the U.S. Marines in Fargo, N.D.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Martha Estelle Tidwell Clark, 74; Mr. Vernon M. Pagel, 76; Mrs. Patricia Ann Ricks "Pat" Darnell, 67; Jonathon William Gallman, 18.
News of 20 years ago
Approximately 700 people of all ages attended the 62nd annual meeting of members of Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. held at Indian Springs State Park. Georgia Lt. Gov. Mark Taylor was the guest speaker.
The Jackson City Council voted Aug. 3 to continue the tradition dating back to 1976 of not levying a property tax on residents.
A shortage of materials and bad weather had the new middle school project behind schedule. School Superintendent Alan White said the earliest possible opening date would be Dec. 1, but it would more than likely be the first of the year.
The new board members of the Sylvan Grove Hospital held their first meeting July 27. In attendance were board members Merrell Price, Elizabeth Watkins, Dr. Bernardo Maldonado, Shelley McMurray, Byrd Garland, Edna Miller and Walter Carmichael.
Jalaludin Khimai "Keith" Douglas, a 1999 graduate of Jackson High School, was named an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup winner. The award recognizes the extra effort put forth by high school seniors to achieve excellence in academics, school and community activities and leadership.
The Butts County 9- and 10-year-old All-Star softball team advanced to the state playoffs in Madison. Team members were Korunn Goodrum, Kayla Fogg, Tara Briscoe, Lauren White, ShaNetra Sims, Amber Collier, Elizabeth Grant, Abby Burge, Jennifer Brake, India Head, C.J. Horwath, Courtney Dahlin, Laura Remington, Tacorria Mann and Antoria Jackson. Coaches were Don Cook, Marsana Briscoe and Jimmy Fogg.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Heeyong Guevara, 61; Mrs. Emma Jones Harper, 97; Master Jacob Colby McCravy, infant.
News of 30 years ago
The Jackson-Butts County Planning Commission was to hold a hearing on the application by Guy A. McMahan to rezone 220 acres as a sanitary landfill.
Larry Morgan, chairman of the library fund drive, reported that the $64,500 goal was still short $8,500 of being reached.
McIntosh State Bank and Harry Lewis Chrysler Plymouth were offering a minivan to the golfer making the first hole-in-one on the No. 17 during the American Heart Association golf tournament.
Dr. James M. Edwards, a Butts County native, was the new governor general of the Continental Society, Sons of Indian Wars.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. opened a new substation in Woolsley.
Randy Crosby of Griffin and Tommy Hensley of Jackson won the bass tournament sponsored by the Worthville Fire Department and first prize of $375.
Deaths during the week: Joseph Edwin James, 66; Henry Felton McLaughlin, 64; Willie Hugh Newton, 50.
News of 40 years ago
The home of John and Alice Rivers near Jenkinsburg was named Beauty Spot of the Week.
Dr. William Mitchell was named Agribusiness Leader of the Year by the Atlanta Farmers Club.
Thomas C. Collins was named associate vice president for academic affairs at the University of Missouri.
Pape Realty Company of Williamson opened an office in Jackson at 423 S. Mulberry St.
The city of Jackson was not going to levy a property tax in 1979.
The Village Launderette, located on Third Street near Giant Mart, was open for business.
Deaths during the week: Abe Trimier, 68; Mrs. Barbara F. Hodges; Durham Askew Bunn, 72.
News of 50 years ago
The Rev. Ralph Goodwin, pastor of Jackson Church of the Nazarene for 25 years, was going to Harmony Church near Warm Springs.
James E. Payne was assigned to the Statesboro branch as an engineer with the Soil Conservation Service.
Edward L. Houghtaling was named director of the Upper Ocmulgee Economic Opportunity Commission.
A.V. Maddox recovered a soft drink bottle from an abandoned store in the Hammond-Maddox community. With a cira of about 1910, it bore the inscription "Jackson Bottling Works, Jackson, GA." It had a self-healing stopper that could be pushed down to obtain a drink and pulled up to seal.
Mr. and Mrs. David Duncan Estes observed their 57th wedding anniversary at their home on South Oak Street.
Willard A. Patterson was named work-study counselor for Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: D.P. Ezzard, 60; Henry DeWitt Vaughn, 74; Mrs. Gladys McGough Collins.