News of 10 years ago
The Red Devils defeated T.L. Hanna High School of South Carolina in a "Border Wars" scrimmage in Henry County, 21-15.
Butts County residents mourned the passing of M.L. Powell Sr., who had served as the Butts County Agricultural Extension agent and later was proprietor of Jackson Hardware. He was 99.
Alesia Greer was chosen as the new director of the Jackson-Butts County Child Development Foundation Inc.
The Jackson City Council voted to add a mausoleum and columbarium to the City Cemetery. The city's last mausoleum was built in 1989.
Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. announced a rate increase, raising the residential service charge from $14 to $16.
Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center held its second annual fundraising banquet Aug. 17 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.
Deaths during the week: Mr. Daniel G. Oxenford, 76; Mrs. Dorothy Thornton East, 75; Morrell Lindsey Powell Sr.; Retha C. Parsons, 74; Mr. Willard Washington "Will" Brownlee, 62.
News of 20 years ago
Lightning was the apparent culprit behind a fire that destroyed a home on Ga. Highway 42 North in Jenkinsburg. An electrical problem was blamed for a fire at a home on Higgins Road.
Jackson High School Principal Keith Cowne reported no major problems during first week of school, with enrollment at 900 students.
The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts put its permanent collection on display at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown reported to the City Council that the Georgia Department of Transportation had committed to widening Harkness Street from 18 feet to 22 feet.
Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Burford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 7.
The Indian Springs Masonic Lodge No. 307 was visited by the Worshipful Grand Master of the state of Georgia, James E. Miller.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ann Waters Chandler, 74; Mrs. Madge C. Cook, 72; Mr. Hoke Smith East, 87; Mrs Christeen Antley Jeffcoat, 75; Mr. John Edwin Kinney, 53; Mrs. Gertrude "Trudie" English Kinard, 92.
News of 30 years ago
The length of students' hair and their dress is not expected to cause any problems in Butts County, according to Superintendent Dennis Fordham. Controversies have swirled around the two issues in Henry County.
A rezoning request for 200 acres prior to the location of a regional landfill was to be on the agenda of the Butts County Board of Commissioners at its September meeting.
Local 4-H'ers Michelle Biles, April Burford, Jennifer Niles, Rhonda Wise and Brandie Biles participated in "Campus Classes" at the University of Georgia.
The People's Law School was to open Sept. 1 for an eight-week run in the Butts County Courthouse.
Members of the children's department at Macedonia Baptist Church recently made a tour of the Georgia Capitol thanks to Sen. Mac Collins and Rep. Larry Smith.
The Jones County Greyhounds gave the Red Devils a rough 21-0 introduction to the 1989 football season Friday night.
Deaths during the week: James R. Grier, infant; Willie Sander; Frank Thurman.
News of 40 years ago
Ed Williams was the new president of the Exchange Club of Jackson; Jimmy Adams, president-elect; W.J. Horton and Stanley Vaughn, vice presidents; Banks Weaver, secretary; and Newt Etheredge, treasurer.
Frank and Lucile Fountain won a power mower at Fletcher Hardware's grand opening.
Under the direction of Ralph Wilson, the service unit of the Salvation Army was conducting a drive for financial and volunteer support.
Mr. and Mrs. Horace Barrentine celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Sept. 11.
Curtis Murdock was to head the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's fund drive for Butts County.
Willie Ward made the Macon Telegraph's Prep Honor Roll for his stellar play in the Red Devils' 20-8 win over Henry County Friday night.
Deaths during the week: Walter Lewis Watts; Obie Johnson Sr.; William P. Fuller, 36; William Joel Ham, 74; Jack Jolly, 72; Charlie C. McMichael, 86; Mrs. Wyleane Parks, 56; Anson A. Prosser Sr.
News of 50 years ago
Rufus Adams was on the five-member board of the Commodity Credit Corporation in Washington. President Nixon announced his appointment.
The Jackson High School band was to play at the Georgia Tech-SMU football game. Miss Nancy Long was director.
Charlene Brownlee was president of the Butts County Square Dance Club; Perry Ridgeway, vice president; and Janice Cook, secretary-treasurer.
The Tri-Hi-Y Club of Jackson High was to hold a County Officers Appreciation Day Sept. 12.
Angelyn Washington had a rose bush with pink and white roses growing on the same stem.
Attending the Georgia District Convention in Savannah were Kiwanians Hugh Glidewell Jr., president; Denny O'Neal, vice president; Frank Forehand, lieutenant governor-elect; and C.L. Sanvidge, secretary.
Deaths during the week: Curtis Mashburn, 70; Mrs. Ermine Rambo Watkins, 84; Sgt. Charles Lee Wise, 25.