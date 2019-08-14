News of 10 years ago
Jackson High School's Red Devils were to scrimmage against South Carolina's T.L Hanna High School in preseason activities Saturday at Union Grove High School in McDonough. The game was part of the "Border Wars" series.
Flovilla Mayor Harvey Norris, citing budget woes, announced water rates in the city would increase from $4.25 per 1,000 gallons to $5.25 per 1,000 gallons.
Jennie Mac's Southern Bistro, with Jennifer McGinnis proprietor, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting event.
Tony Conkle of Jenkinsburg represented Jackson High School in the SkillsUSA championship in Kansas City, scoring the fourth highest in Marine Service Technology.
Paul Shafer of Jackson took first place in the Joe Corley's Battle of Atlanta XLII martial arts tournament for 14- and 15-year-olds. Shafer represented Cook Martial Arts in Jenkinsburg.
News of 20 years ago
Butts County School Superintendent Alan White reported 107 more students on the first day of school than the previous year.
Clara Fuller, who was suffering a heart attack, was the first patient to be flown out of Sylvan Grove Hospital after the construction of its new helipad.
Longtime Butts County resident Jean Dodson was appointed associate administrator and director of nursing at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Residents of Westbury Medical Care Home elected new officers to its Residents Council for the 1999-2000 term. They were Cindy Montgomery, president; Kitty Thacker, vice president; Giles Gladin, secretary; and Cecil Long, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Clyde M. Hill, 94; Mr. Fred Menvers Ledford, 45.
News of 30 years ago
Larry Morgan, chairman of the Jackson-Butts County fund drive for a new library, reported that $67,500 had been raised, surpassing the goal of $64,500.
State Rep. Larry Smith was named to a special House committee to study the feasibility of a rapid rail passenger service.
Al Cook was to head the county's 1989 campaign to raise $33,800 to fund projects of the United Way campaign.
The Flying J Travel Plaza held its formal opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
David and Tony Morse of Decatur won $455 in the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department bass tournament. Gary and Cary Kitchens took third place and a check for $65.
The Jones County Greyhounds were to visit Red Devil Hill Friday night, and Coach Kenny Moore said his Red Devils were ready to repel the invasion.
Deaths during the week: Hueace Spencer Etheridge, 50; Mrs. Velma Cleveland Smith, 76.
News of 40 years ago
Beverly Raynor was crowned Miss Butts County at the annual fall festival.
Richard Ballard was to head the 1979 United Appeal drive in Butts County.
Stan Hogan purchased an interest in Jackson Drug Company and became a co-owner along with Randolph Long.
Nesbit Moss, an employee of the Jackson Post Office since 1950, retired after 29 years of service, interrupted only by time spent in the U.S. Army.
Ed Evans was named executive director of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission, succeeding Ed Houghtaling in that post.
Jeff Hurst and Willie Ward were named to the Atlanta Constitution's prep honor roll for their play in the 42-10 trouncing of Stockbridge Friday night.
Deaths during the week: Herbert Jeff Maddox, 32; Mrs. Mary Warwick Collins McLeod, 47.
News of 50 years ago
Billy Crum, assistant scoutmaster, was presented the Distinguished Service Award by the Jackson Kiwanis Club for his work in Scouting.
Burglars over the weekend struck the store of Mrs. W.H. Moncrief at Cork, where a safe was rifled and stolen, and a Cash and Carry in Jackson where a small amount of cash and hand tools were taken.
Former Gov. Carl E. Sanders was honored at a reception given by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Watkins prior to an address at the local Kiwanis Club.
Charlie D. Moore retired from the Gulf Oil Corp. after 38 years and was to make his home here.
At a meeting Thursday night, the Van Deveneter String Band was reorganized and enlarged.
Tony Grant was elected president of the Athletic Boosters Club; Mrs. Frank McMichael, secretary; and Mrs. Arthur Freeman Jr., treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Miss Betty Mae Stephens, 25; Mrs. Menla Thaxton Flynt.