Southern Crescent Technical College recently announced the installation of 99 solar panels to provide supplemental power to the main building of its Griffin campus. The panels were funded by a $58,000 Solar for Schools grant administered by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
Solar for Schools is an educational program that provides technical college students the opportunity to enter the workforce specializing in electrical applications for installing, inspecting and repairing solar panels, Southern Crescent said. Students use the knowledge they acquire in the classroom to install solar projects on campus.
According to Alan Stanfield, associate vice president for Facilities and Operations at Southern Crescent Technical College, this grant was initially written to support the expansion of the photovoltaic technology program which is taught in conjunction with the electrical systems program and focuses on the installation, service and repair of solar equipment.
“This project will not only provide supplemental power to our building, but it will also provide good training opportunities for our students. The project consisted of the installation of the solar panels which are expected supply over 30,000 watts of power," Stanfield said. "We hope that solar production, through these solar panels, will help offset the cost of utility power with an estimated savings of $8,000 to $10,000 per year. It's a win-win for everyone.”
The photovoltaic systems installation and repair technician technical certificate of credit is a five-course, two-semester program that prepares students to enter the workforce specializing in electrical applications of installing, inspecting and repairing solar panels in the electrical construction industry, Southern Crescent said.
The State Energy Program provided the funding for Solar for Schools. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, SEP supports energy programs in the areas of agriculture and industry, building energy efficiency, government and public facilities, and renewable energy and alternative fuels. For more information, visit gefa.georgia.gov/energy-resources.
