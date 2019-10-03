Coach Michael Smith was the recipient of an Extra Mile Award presented Oct. 1 by the Butts County Board of Education.
Smith is the boys soccer and girls volleyball coach and a PE instructor at Jackson High School. He was nominated for the Extra Mile Award by Stark Elementary School teacher Cindy Ethridge.
It was presented by Butts County school board member Mamie Crawford, who noted Smith was originally supposed to receive the award in August, but was unable to attend that month's board meeting because of a match.
"Michael Smith is an exceptional teacher, coach and mentor. Coach Smith spends many hours diligently working for our student athletes long after school hours have ended," Ethridge wrote in a nomination letter. "In addition to his responsibilities as a teacher, Coach Smith works hard lining up play dates, designing play rotations, analyzing recorded games, organizing data, attending practices and games, and chaperoning fundraising events. He has a positive attitude, shows great sportsmanship, inspires his athletes by being a dedicated leader and is a strong role model for both his students and his student athletes.
"Coach Smith makes time to form relationships with his students, even attending games outside of school. His time and dedication to teaching and coaching is an inspiration to myself as a fellow teacher. Coach Smith definitely goes the extra mile."