The Butts County Board of Education last week recognized Jackson High School’s most recent graduates.
Three members of the class of 2019 received diplomas July 2 in a special graduation ceremony with Principal Will Rustin and Interim Superintendent Todd Simpson.
Kaitlin Boggs, Leasepth Christian Bryan and Brittany Nicole Merck joined the 212 graduates who participated in commencement exercises at Red Devil Hill in May as members of the class of 2019.
“We’re extremely proud of you and what you’ve done this summer,” Simpson told Boggs, Bryan and Merck, adding that their perseverance paid off.
“It doesn’t matter when it happened — it’s the fact that it happened that’s so powerful,” Simpson said.
Butts County Board of Education Chairman Millard Daniel also congratulated the newly minted graduates, noting their diplomas are critical to their futures.
“In this day and time, it’s your ticket to a lot of successful things,” Daniel said.