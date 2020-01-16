Sandi Toksvig has quit 'The Great British Bake Off'

When it comes to salads, a chopped salad is about as basic as it gets: a pile of greens topped with chopped vegetables, meats, cheeses, nuts, pickles, whatever you have in the fridge. A hard-boiled egg and bacon usually take this salad into the vaguely defined Cobb salad realm, but it doesn't matter what you call it. These kinds of salads are typically more filling than a side or Caesar salad, and they can be packed with flavor and good-for-you ingredients.