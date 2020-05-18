In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people may have put everyday health check-ups on hold. According to Wellstar health experts, now is the right time to take care of your overall health needs, whether that means making a visit to your primary care physician or scheduling elective surgery such as a knee or hip replacement.
“At Wellstar, we know other health concerns don’t stop during a pandemic,” said Wellstar Chief Surgical Officer Dr. William Mayfield. “During this time, staying safe and healthy should be top on your priority list—including taking care of the medical appointments and procedures you may have been putting off for later.”
“Don’t be afraid to visit your local hospital or medical office for treatment. As Wellstar welcomes patients to all our facilities, we continue to follow strict safety measures to prevent the spread of infection,” Mayfield continued. “Our expert medical team is trained to safely treat patients of all ages for their health needs, whether you need elective or urgent surgery, annual check-up, diagnostic imaging or specialty medicine.”
From Wellstar hospitals, health parks, urgent care centers and hundreds of medical offices, our communities can rest assured our locations are open and ready to care for you. As facilities reopen across the system, hospital officials want to remind you to:
• Make primary care a priority. Don’t delay routine wellness checks (like mammograms or colonoscopies) that can catch more serious illnesses early.
• Get emergency care immediately. If you are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 right away.
• Take advantage of urgent care. Get immediate care for accidents and injuries that just can’t wait, but are not an immediate emergency.
• Don’t delay diagnostic testing. Wellstar's state-of-the-art imaging centers offer all types of radiology services such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds.
• Speak with specialists. Throughout each one of our more than 120 specialties—including cardiology to oncology to neurology—knowledgeable experts provide specialty treatment for all your health concerns.
• Keep surgery on the schedule. We offer many safe inpatient or outpatient options at our hospitals and health parks, whether you’re having an elective, complex or urgent surgical procedure.
Safe Care for the Whole Family
According to Wellstar, it is important to protect your and your loved ones’ health today and every day. To ensure the health and safety of our patients and team members, we’ve put strict policies in place to prevent the spread of infections:
• Patients with COVID-19 are separated from the rest of the general patient population.
• The hospital has updated its visitor policy to limit visitation, although from time to time changes may be made to the policy. For the most updated information about visitation, please visit wellstar.org/COVID-19.
• The hospital ensures each person coming into a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked and will be asked about their potential COVID-19 exposure.
• Likewise, every team member entering a Wellstar facility will have their temperature checked.
• Wellstar asks each visitor or patient to bring a mask for their protection and to conserve PPE for healthcare team members.
• Wellstar observes all social distancing guidelines.
• If a person wishing to enter a Wellstar facility has symptoms consistent with respiratory illness, they will be provided a separate location to wait for treatment.
• Wellstar cleans all public areas and sanitizes in between each patient’s treatment with an approved cleaning product that protects against potential COVID-19 spread.
• All Wellstar team members who meet with our patients will wear appropriate PPE for their, and the patient’s, safety.
As the state transitions from staying home to re-entering communities, it’s important to note that the spread of COVID-19 is still prevalent in Georgia. People should still take extra safety precautions such as proper handwashing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
For health tips to keep your entire family safe and healthy, visit wellstar.org/COVID-19.
For more information about safety procedures at our locations, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.