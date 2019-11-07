Rock Springs Christian Academy students recently competed and placed in the 4-H District Project Achievement Competition at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
DPA is one of the largest programs offered by Georgia 4-H. 4-H’ers choose a project area of interest, research a topic, then write and present an oral presentation to others.
Competition is open to students in grades 5 and 6. Competition begins at the school level and advances to district competition at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Competing were Lillian Menard (first place), Kaleigh Kimbell (third), Sadie Dutton (first), Kaitlyn Anderson (second), Madison Epps (first), Wesley Menard (third), Lauren Harrell (first), Braelyn Lenhart (participation), and Juvita Tafor (participation).