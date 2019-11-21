During the month of October, Rock Springs Christian Academy partnered with the RSCA TouchDown Booster Club's “Pink Out” to raise funds for Compassionate Hearts Ministry.
The purpose of the “Pink Out” was to lift those up that have been affected by all types of cancer, the school said. During chapel service on Nov. 13, RSCA and the RSCA TouchDown Booster Club presented Compassionate Hearts leaderRodney Harris with a check in the amount of $1,870.
Compassionate Hearts Ministry is the cancer support group of Rock Springs Church. The group provides support to individuals and families dealing with cancer.