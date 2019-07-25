Jackson High School musicians are wrapping up two weeks of summer band camp as they prepare for their 2019 halftime and competition show entitled "Evolution of Music."
Band Director John Emerson said the Red Regiment Marching Band this year is larger than it has been in his four years at Jackson High, numbering 120 members.
Last week, the band practiced for five days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but this week stepped it up to a 12-hour day, working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on music and marching.
Emerson said the show during football game halftimes and at competitions will feature a variety of music through the ages.
"We're starting with classical-era music, and then we're moving to some jazz and to some funk and to some modern music," Emerson said. "We're going through the decades as fast as we can in 9 minutes."
Jackson High's Red Regiment has nearly tripled in size since Emerson's first year, when the band had 47 members. The next year the band grew to 68, and last year there were 89.
"They're working so fast, so hard," Emerson said of their work this week and last. "We learned so much in just the first two days, it's crazy. They're out there with a mission and they're just crushing it. ... I've been so impressed with their focus and their ability to get the stuff done."
The band is due to preview the 2019 show during a Friday evening picnic and performance at the school. It will also perform Aug. 2 during the Butts County School System's back-to-school celebration at the Rufus Adams Auditorium.