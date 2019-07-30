Jackson High School’s Red Devils spent time in between practices this week helping to make sure younger students stay safe on the playground.
Several dozen football players gathered Tuesday morning at Daughtry Elementary School to spread mulch around two different playground areas at the school. The mulch, which must be laid to a required minimum depth, helps cushion any falls from swings, slides and other playground apparatuses, Assistant Principal Tracey Allen said.
This was the fourth year the Red Devils have helped out around the elementary school ahead of the opening of the school year.
“It helps us, because if the students weren’t out here doing it, the custodians, the teachers and myself would have to be out here,” Allen said. “It helps us to make sure we’re meeting safety requirements for the kids, so they have that cushion when they’re playing.”
Allen said the school is grateful for the partnership and assistance of the students from Jackson High.
“We always look for opportunities to partner with the high school and the middle school to work together. And this gives the students a sense of community. They’re coming to serve the school that many attended before,” Allen said. “They get excited about coming over to give back.”