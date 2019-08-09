Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation held its 82nd annual meeting of members Aug. 7 at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building in Jackson.
D.T. Hamil, chairman of the co-op's board, called the meeting to order and announced that 647 members were registered at the time. Hamil also thanked the master of ceremonies, Ed Hoard. The invocation for the meeting was provided by Hoard, who also serves as pastor of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon. Ethan Payne, an "American Idol" contestant from Monroe County, sang the national anthem.
Hamil introduced the board of directors and Central Georgia EMC President and CEO George Weaver recognized the elected officials in attendance.
Weaver also presented the management report.
Hamil later announced registration had closed and that a total of 678 members had registered.
Accountant Terry McMichael told those in attendance that Central Georgia EMC was a strong financial organization with total assets of over $252.2 million in 2018. The corporation’s total equity was over $86.1 million. In 2018, over $2.3 million was returned to the members in the form of capital credits.
Board members Warren E. Holder representing Henry, Clayton and Fayette counties; Linda H. Jordan, representing At-Large Post No. 1; and J. Everett Williams, representing Morgan, Putnam, Jasper, Jones and Newton counties, each of whom were unopposed, were re-elected by acclamation for another three-year term in their seats.
The meeting was adjourned and members participated in the drawing of prizes, and a picnic lunch of grilled hot dogs, potato chips, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks.
PRIZE WINNERS
Special Prizes
• Operation Round Up: Anita Morgan of Jackson — Robot vacuum.
• Youngest Person: Lydia Norton, 7 weeks old, of Griffin — $50 Target gift card.
• Oldest Man: Edward L. Cole, 92, of Locust Grove — $50 Publix gift card.
• Oldest Woman: Lillie Mae Denson, 98, of Jenkinsburg — $50 Publix gift card.
• Couple Married the Longest: Mr. and Mrs. Harry Stephens of Griffin, 67 years — $100 energy credit certificate.
• Couple Married the Shortest: Chase and Morgan Ward of Jackson, two months — $100 energy credit certificate.
Regular Drawing
• Grand Prize Winner: Loretta Catchings of Monticello — 65-inch TV.
• $100 energy credit certificate — Jimmie Tuggle of Griffin.
• $100 energy credit certificate — Harvey Carruth of Locust Grove.
• $100 energy credit certificate — William Sowell of Forsyth.
• $100 energy credit certificate — William Walker of Jackson.
• $100 energy credit certificate — Gerald Vogel of Griffin.