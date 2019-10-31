The Piedmont Academy Robotics Team finished in first place in the robotics game portion of the Georgia BEST Robotics Competition held Oct. 26 at the Clarkston campus of Georgia State University.
BEST is an acronym for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology. The team competed against 15 other public and private schools from the Atlanta region.
The team’s robot successfully performed autonomous line-following runs that each ended with the robot depositing an object on a platform. In driver-control mode, the robot moved debris and picked up, transported and placed small cardboard boxes inside framed squares.
Taylor Boyd received the “Top Gun” award for having the highest score in a single round. The team also won the award for Creative Design.
Piedmont’s team now advances to the South’s BEST Robotics Competition that will be held on the campus of Auburn University on the weekend of Dec. 7-8.
Piedmont’s team members are Mallory Boyd (12th grade), Taylor Boyd (10th grade), Jessica McEwen (11th grade), T.J. White (ninth grade) and Michael Wise (eighth grade). The team’s mentors are Martin Boyd, Ralph Hickman, P.J. Leonetti and Toni White.