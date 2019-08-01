Five Piedmont Academy students — Drew Maddox, Dylan Thompson, Jake Vaughn, Emory Hilliard and Rayce Vaughn — all members of the Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championships in Marengo, Ohio, July 13-20.
Maddox, an upcoming ninth-grader, finished second as a squad in sporting clays and third as a squad in handicap trap. The squad, with Jake Vaughn, an upcoming eighth-grader, finished third in bunker trap.
Thompson, an upcoming ninth-grader, finished third as a squad in skeet. Jake Vaughn shot a 50 straight in skeet and a 25 straight in trap, which was his personal best.
Rayce Vaughn, the youngest on the team, shot his personal best of 22 out of 25 in trap.
For Hilliard, Thompson and Rayce Vaughn it was their first time shooting in the national championships. There were over 2,500 shooters in the competition and the Lake Oconee Shotgun Team was a national champion for the second year in a row. Three of the top five teams were from Georgia.