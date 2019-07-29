Piedmont Academy FFA members recently attended the summer leadership camp at the FFA-FCCLA Center in Covington.
The 12 Piedmont students were able to be involved in a week-long camp experience.
The girls and boys were roomed with Fullington Academy and Gilmer County Schools and throughout the week, the teams competed in a variety of events. They participated in several different sporting events, FFA competitions, shooting sports, a mud course and other activities.
The Piedmont girls team came out on top, winning the Team of the Week competition and the boys finished a little short and ended up placing third overall.