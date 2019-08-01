Piedmont Academy will be opening the new school year with a new leader.
Clint Welch began his tenure July 1 as headmaster at Piedmont Academy.
"Let's just say I hit the ground running," Welch said. "We have a lot to do around here to be ready for the new school year, but I'm excited about the future of our school."
Welch came to Piedmont from Edgewood Academy in Elmore, Ala., where he served as head of school for the past seven years. Before being at Edgewood, Welch served for five years at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Ga. — three years as assistant headmaster and two as head of school. Welch has also been a teacher and coach at Tattnall Square Academy, Flint River Academy and LaGrange Academy.
He says his experience in the classroom and administrative duties have helped him in his role as head of school. "Experience is the best teacher," Welch said. "I have been fortunate to work at some great schools with great people and was able to learn from highly respected educators. For those experiences, I will be forever grateful."
Welch has been in education for over 20 years. His wife, Celeste, will be serving the Jasper County public school system as a speech and language pathologist. The Welches have three children: Amelia, Jackson and Luke. Amelia will be a freshman in Auburn where she will be taking classes at Southern Union. Jackson will be a member of Piedmonts’ junior class and Luke will be a Piedmont freshman. Welch said he and his family were beginning to get accustomed to their new home.
"Moving is always a pain ... especially from one state to another. However, it is well worth it," he said. "We are starting to get settled and love being in Monticello."
Piedmont teachers report on Aug. 26 with open house set for 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Classes begin Sept. 3.