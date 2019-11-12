The Piedmont Academy K3, K4, K5, first-, second- and third-grade classes enjoyed a fall class trip to Southern Belle Farm in McDonough Nov. 1.
The weather was cool and crisp as the children enjoyed the pig races, the corn maze, and the hay ride around the farm, learning about the many fruit crops grown there. The children also enjoyed a story time and a presentation on milking dairy cows.
The children finished their visit with a class picnic and everyone was treated with ice cream from the farm. Every child went home with a pumpkin that he or she picked from the pumpkin patch.