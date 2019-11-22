The Piedmont Academy Y-Club hosted its annual Veterans Day Breakfast Nov. 8.
The Piedmont Y-Club has hosted this event for more than 15 years in an effort to show its support and appreciation to local veterans. The breakfast is open to friends and family members of Piedmont students, as well as servicemen and women in the Monticello community.
The speakers at this year’s breakfast included seniors Kelsey Leach and Lauren Pope. The pledge of allegiance was performed by Julie Tucker’s kindergarten class.