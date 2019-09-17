Piedmont Academy started the 2019-20 school year celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Piedmont Academy was founded in 1970 and opened its doors with 133 students, 11 teachers, a secretary, a headmaster — Walter Cook — and had a graduating class of four seniors. Today, Piedmont Academy has had over 1,000 seniors walk across its stage to receive their diploma on graduation day.
The 2019-20 Piedmont Academy school year kicked off Aug. 30 with an open house for new and returning families.
Piedmont families enjoyed a three-month-long summer break with the first day of school being Sept. 4. The year started with 42 new students, and a total enrollment of 212 students.
Piedmont draws from several counties, with the majority of the students coming from Jasper, Butts and Newton counties. Other counties include Henry, Morgan, Putnam, Rockdale and Walton.
Joining the Piedmont family in PK3 through fifth grade were Ava and Sophia Black, Kinley McClendon, Henry Nation, Emery Perry, Aliyah Quadeer, Jacob Gess, Mason McMichael, Eli Stribling, Kori Thompson, Palmer Wilson, Rhett Born, Gracie Dykes, Landen Fincher, Mackenzie Meredith, Lucy Parish, Logan McClendon, Lilly Born, Michael Haley, Lyleigh Thompson and Emma Dykes.
New middle school students include Lucas Haley, Slade Lemieux, Carly Meredith, Sam Norsworthy, Laila Parish, Emily Williams, Trenton Jones, Jayleigh Vaughn and Carlie Wilbanks,
High school students new to Piedmont Academy include Averi Camp, Johnny Crowe, Emily McEwen, Logan Thompson, Luke and Jackson Welch, Andrew Parish, Mason Tanner, Jessica McEwen, Jacey Morgan, Aubrey Crowe and James Farley.
Piedmont Academy's class of 2018 was the largest graduating class (34) in school history, breaking the record of the class of 2015. The school is “accredited with quality” by the Georgia Accrediting Commission, and has also received accreditation from Southern Association of Independent Schools (SACS), and AdvancEd. Piedmont is a member of the Georgia Independent School Association.
It is located at 126 Ga. Highway 212 West, Monticello. Call 706-468-8818 or visit piedmontacademy.com.