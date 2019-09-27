100219_JPA_Piedmont_Kindergarten1

Julie Tucker’s kindergarten class at Piedmont Academy has been learning about vowels and their short vowel sounds. They recently had fun flying their "vowel bats" around to the Batman theme song. Pictured are Lucy Parish, Gracie Dykes, Rhett Born, Landen Fincher, Mackenzie Meredith, Ellie Drew and Stella Rose Wilkerson.

 Special Photo: Piedmont Academy
Advertisement