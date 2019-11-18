Piedmont Academy students Jake Pope, Jake Vaugh, Nick Nyman and Rhett Harris competed recently in the FFA Quiz Career Development Event, in the Environmental and Natural Resources division.
They were required to use a GPS and identify different species of trees and shrubs. Each student also participated in a written test on different specimens of wildlife that they identified.
The team of four placed third out of 12.
Piedmont Academy eighth-grader Ellie McCart also competed, taking a written test consisting of questions about FFA history. She placed 16th out of 39 students.