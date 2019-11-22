The Piedmont Academy Fine Arts Society attended the Georgia Independent School Association region competition at East Georgia College in Swainsboro Nov. 6. Six schools from surrounding counties participated in the event.
The Piedmont Academy cast and crew presented "The Actor’s Nightmare: A Drama in One Act" by Christopher Durang.
Cast and crew members included James Farley (12th grade), Haiden Crews (ninth grade), Jessica McEwen (11th grade), Christi Buffington (12th grade), Kelsey Leach (12th grade), Loren Pope (12th grade), Jacob Ferguson (12th grade), T.J. White (ninth grade), Garrett Kirksey (12th grade), Dakota Floyd (ninth grade), Harris Brady (10th grade) and Hayden McClendon (10th grade).
The judges at the regional level awarded Jessica McEwen an Outstanding Performance award for her role in the play.