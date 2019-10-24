Piedmont Academy celebrated homecoming Oct. 18 as it challenged the Wildcats of Flint River Academy. It was also a celebration of the school's 50th anniversary.
Piedmont kicked off homecoming week by recognizing members of this year’s homecoming court. Representatives and Miss Cougar received sashes at a special ceremony.
Spirit days included “Character Day,” “Surfer vs. Biker Day,” “Decades Day” and “Piedmont Extreme Spirit Day.” Several football players also traded in their helmets and cleats for wigs and skirts as they vied for the title of Mock Homecoming Queen 2019.
This honor was conferred to senior Trent Coots.
As part of homecoming week, the Piedmont Academy Student Council also managed a community service project to benefit the Jasper County Animal Shelter and Butts Mutts. Faculty, staff and students donated food, treats, toys, flea and tick medications, and cleaning supplies.
During the football game, homecoming court representative made an entrance arriving on the field atop a classic convertible. The young ladies were met by their escorts at the 50-yard line and ushered to their seats amid rounds of applause. Halftime festivities included the crowning of Piedmont Academy’s 2019 homecoming queen, Mackensie Johnston, and Piedmont Academy’s 2019 Miss Cougar, Madison Johnson.
On hand to present the crowns were last year’s homecoming queen Mattie Johnston and Miss Cougar Ryn Smith. Johnston and Smith were both escorted by the Head of School Clint Welch, and assisted by the 2019 senior mascots, Courtlyn Crowder and Wyatt Nordstrom.