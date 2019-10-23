The work at American Woodmark's Jackson kitchen and bathroom cabinet plant on Oct. 23 paused briefly while employees and company officials celebrated its 35th year in the community.
American Woodmark came to Jackson in 1984 and since then has expanded twice.
Director of Manufacturing Jeff Bycynski said the plant employs roughly 600 workers across two shifts. About 500 of them were on hand for the celebration, which included remarks from company Chairman and CEO Cary Dunston.
"You are the most important thing we have," Dunston told employees while discussing the company's vision.
The company was founded by a dentist in the 1950s on Long Island. It now employs over 10,000 workers at 35 manufacturing and service center locations in the U.S. and Mexico.
Also among the speakers was state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, and Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin, who read a city proclamation recognizing the anniversary and the company's contributions to the community. Pippin noted employees of American Woodmark's Jackson plant annually earn salaries totaling over $27 million, contributing to the local, regional and state economies. She also noted the company has donated over $350,000 to local charitable causes since 1995.
"The remarkable success of the Jackson plant would not be possible but for the hard work and the dedication of its amazing employees both past and present," Pippin said.
Company officials also recognized a number of employees who have worked at the plant 25 years or longer, including one, Tony Gregory, who started working at the facility 35 years ago, before it made its first cabinet.
Gregory was presented with a cabinet door manufactured on Oct. 22, which Bycynski said will be encased and displayed alongside a door manufactured Oct. 22, 1984.