Renovations to portions of Henderson Middle School continue this summer as workers replace flooring, paint walls and install a new roof.
School officials — including Henderson Principal Caressa Tanner Gordon, Assistant Principal Christopher Stoudmire, Director of Maintenance Chris Thurston and Interim Superintendent Todd Simpson — toured the work on July 3 to see what had been done since school let out for summer break in May.
The project, overseen by Parrish Construction, will overhaul much of the building, with students being welcomed back to newly finished classrooms this August. The Butts County Board of Education in February approved $2.98 million in special purpose local option sales tax funds to pay for the project.
In each of the three classroom pods of the school, students will see new classroom and hallway paint and new classroom and hallway flooring when they return in the fall. Classrooms are getting 2-foot by 2-foot carpet tiles, while science rooms are getting a luxury vinyl tile.
The ceiling and lighting in classrooms are being left as-is for now, but the school’s bathrooms — in the pods and near the cafeteria — are being completely overhauled with new epoxy flooring, new fixtures and new LED lighting.
Crews are also reroofing the building, a process that could take into October.
“They’ve dealt with leaks everywhere for years, so the new roof is going to eliminate a lot of our problems,” Simpson said.
Next summer, crews will finish this first phase of renovations at the school, returning to focus on painting and flooring in the hallways connecting the classroom pods, as well as the cafeteria.
School officials have said they intend to undertake a second phase of renovations to the school in the future, but those projects have not been planned, nor has funding for them been dedicated.