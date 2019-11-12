Butts County officials formally broke ground Tuesday on the planned expansion of the Butts County Administration Building in Jackson.
Commissioners in February approved spending $5.8 million to expand and renovate the Administration Building to accommodate all of the county’s courts and administrative offices. Funding will come from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax.
Voters in November 2017 approved the current SPLOST and along with it a bond package of $7 million backed by the tax to jumpstart several projects. The 1-percent tax is expected to bring in as much as $23.35 million over a six-year collection period that began in January.
From the bond sale, $4 million was to fund the Administration Building expansion, $2 million was dedicated to renovations of the historic county courthouse on the square in Jackson and $1 million was set aside to purchase a ladder truck for the fire department.
While $4 million for the expansion will come from the SPLOST-backed bonds, the additional $1.8 million will come from SPLOST proceeds for technology and facilities upgrades, Butts County Administrator Stephen H. Layson has said.
The expansion wing of the building, at roughly 12,000 square feet and being built on the east end of the existing building, will house all of the county's administrative offices, along with offices of the tax commissioner, tax assessors and elections department.
What is currently the east wing of the building will remain in use by the district attorney's office and the county's 911 Communications Center, Deputy County Administrator J. Michael Brewer said.
Once the addition is completed and occupied, crews will renovate the west wing of the building to house all of the county's courts — Juvenile, Magistrate, Probate and Superior — as well as court clerks' offices. Court sessions are currently being held in the west wing of the building, as renovations are underway at the historic courthouse, which will be occupied by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and Butts County Development Authority when complete.
Brewer said it is currently estimated the new wing of the Administration Building will be move-in ready by next December.
The contractor on the project is C.T. Darnell Construction with Clark Patterson Lee architects.
"I'm proud to be part of this board, I'm proud to see this coming out of the ground, I'm proud of our staff that has worked so hard on this," Butts County Commission Chairman Ken Rivers said at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony. "None of this could have been done without the help of all of the other elected officials and judges that we have ... Every one of them has gone out of their way to work with us on getting this planned, up off the ground, and I just want to say thank you to all of you."