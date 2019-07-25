Dozens of educators new to the Butts County School System, new to classroom roles or new to the profession itself are getting ready to welcome students back for the 2019-20 school year.
The year starts in Butts County on Aug. 5.
During a three-day orientation this week, nearly 40 educators got acquainted with the school system's mission and vision, and got to hear from system leaders about a range of topics. Two orientation days were held at the Ernest Battle Professional Development Center, and focused on system-wide topics, said Kameren Todd, direct of human resources and federal programs for the system.
A third day of orientation was held at the five Butts County schools, and allowed teachers to get acquainted with their individual schools.
"We spend two days here at the district level building connections and building relationships with our new hires," Todd said. "We spend two days with them learning about the strategic plan, the mission, the vision of the Butts County School System, building relationships with us and learning what supports we have available to them.
"And then they spend another day at their school, where they get kind of the nuts and bolts," she added.
Of the 39 educators being welcomed to the district this year, Todd said about a half dozen are new to teaching.
The teachers taking part in orientation, and their schools, are as follows:
• Rachael Bama, Henderson Middle School.
• Mara "Lynn" Beasley, HMS.
• Kaitlyn Beech, Daughtry Elementary School.
• Tiffany Bennett, Stark Elementary School.
• Brian Brannock, HMS.
• Brandi Burgess, DES.
• Mackenzie Butler, SES.
• Karen Camp, Jackson High School.
• Kristy Campbell, HMS.
• Courtney Cantrell, Jackson Elementary School.
• Jasmine Coleman, DES.
• Viola Coley, HMS.
• Rheba Dodd-Roberts, DES.
• Ryan Duffey, JHS.
• Sheila Dymond, JHS.
• O. Brad Ferguson, JHS.
• Debby Foley, JES.
• Laurel Foust, JHS.
• Christy Goolsby, JES.
• Carla Griffin, SES.
• Lauren Hargrove, SES.
• Elizabeth "Starr" Hendricks, DES.
• Rebecca Irvin, JES.
• Rena Jones, JHS.
• Amina Kane, JHS.
• Benjamin Lowe, JHS.
• Carrie Ann Lyons, SES.
• Anne Maurer, HMS.
• Charles Maurer, HMS.
• Kevin McGonigle, JHS.
• Morgan Pirtle, HMS.
• Jeffrey "Adam" Ralston, HMS.
• Rheba Roberts, DES.
• Karlyn Smith, JES.
• Angela Storey, DES.
• Breona Vernet, HMS.
• K-CI Walker, JES.
• Alexis Watkins, DES.
• Kay Williams, HMS.