Butts County School System network and systems analyst Steven Hurley was the recipient of an Extra Mile Award during the Oct. 1 school board meeting.
He was nominated for the award by Daughtry Elementary School Principal Brent Watts.
The award was presented by school board member Bobby Craven.
In a nomination letter, Watts described how Hurley worked to ensure the smooth administration of an online assessment.
"A few days before MAP assessment started, we were short-staffed at Daughtry and needed support to ensure that technology would be assigned to teachers and working appropriately for us to have a seamless testing administration," Watts wrote. "As a principal new to the building, this situation caused me a great deal of stress. I reported to work extremely early the next morning to work on this task myself, to ensure my teachers would have the devices they needed. To my surprise, I walked into the technology office and Steven was already there. I introduced myself, and informed him what needed to be done. I offered to help him and he responded very softly, 'I can handle it, it is no problem.'
"Throughout the day, I observed Steven working extremely hard to get the job done. In fact, he was in the building after hours to ensure we had what we needed. ... In all of my years of administering MAP, this was by far the smoothest session ever."