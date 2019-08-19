Jim McCurdy is the latest Butts County School System Extra Mile Award winner.
The award was presented Aug. 13 by Todd Simpson, interim superintendent of the system, during the Board of Education's monthly meeting.
McCurdy was nominated for the award by the administrative staff at Henderson Middle School. He is a technology specialist for the school system.
"Mr. Jim goes above and beyond the call of duty at Henderson Middle School. Not only does he make sure that our technology is always working fabulously, he makes sure that the entire Henderson family has what it needs," administrators wrote in a nomination form.
"We have witnessed Mr. Jim moving furniture, cleaning up labs, assisting others, etc. In our eyes, there is nothing that Mr. Jim cannot do. He's a giant in our school and we are so grateful to have him."