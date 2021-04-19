JACKSON — Dozens of representatives from area law enforcement, social service and education agencies gathered on the courthouse lawn Friday afternoon to support child abuse awareness. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Personnel from the Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County School System, Butts County court system and District Attorney’s Office, Department of Family and Children Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates planted blue Pinwheels for Prevention in the courthouse grass. Each pinwheel represents a child abuse or neglect case reported to Butts County DFCS last year. There were 189 in total.
Holly Line, director of Butts County DFCS, said the purpose of the pinwheels is to remind residents of the need to be aware and report cases of suspected child abuse and neglect.
For more information on child abuse prevention, go to preventchildabusegeorgia.com.
