William MacGavin presented “Didgeridoo Down Under” during a performance July 2 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
He showed young audience members different didgeridoos that he made himself and some that were from Australia. He played the instrument and the audience got a chance to listen and dance along.
MacGavin also taught the history and the culture behind the instrument, weaving in lessons on respect for the indigenous people of Australia.
The show was part of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. MacGavin encouraged children to check out books from the library on didgeridoos and other subjects they’re interested in.
Summer Reading Programs are held each Tuesday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the library, located at 436 E. College St.